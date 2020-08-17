Four Seasons Hotel Chicago Announces Transformation That Will Boldly Capture The Essence Of Chicago

Building upon the hotel's premier Forbes five-star status, the revitalization includes a reconceptualized lobby and social lounge; a new restaurant and bar in partnership with James Beard Award-Winning Chef Jonathon Sawyer; newly designed specialty suites and apartments; and enhanced event spaces.

"We are creating a destination where guests can revel in cultural immersion with locally inspired food, drink, art and music that delivers the quintessential Chicago experience," says Stephen Wancha, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Chicago.

Art and Style

Enlisting international architecture and interior design firm Rottet Studio, the vision of the hotel's new interiors is to steep this iconic hotel in new-fashioned luxury and style that includes both wit and contemporary embellishments. Shifting to a lighter color palette and an open floor plan, the redesigned lobby will encourage guests to linger longer for socializing, live entertainment, and engaging food and beverage offerings. Additions of a day bar and a social lounge with varied seating areas evoke a sophisticated yet inviting living room vibe.

Setting the backdrop for a culturally immersive getaway, expert Chicago-based art consultant Shashi Caudill is curating an extensive collection to be installed throughout the hotel; a permanent exhibition that will be ever evolving under Shashi's creative and thoughtful eye. For the lobby, guests can expect contemporary photography representing a wide range of cultural viewpoints. For the guestrooms, Shashi created a collection that was contemporary with a nod to modernism. Varying in medium and style, the artwork consists of photography, drawings and abstract expressionism by both local and international artists.

Music

To create a multisensory experience for guests, the hotel is collaborating with BELLOSOUND to curate music programming inspired by Chicago's diverse music scene. Each and every track in the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago's soundtrack will be thoughtfully orchestrated to make guests feel connected to the city they are in, as will the new lobby experience featuring live entertainment by both local music legends and up and coming acts in genres such as jazz, blues, and house.

Food and Drink

Based in the food and drink capital of the world, Four Seasons Hotel Chicago will further enrich the guest experience through new restaurant and bar offerings designed to draw you in time and time again. To bring this vision to life, the hotel has partnered with Food & Wine Magazine "Best New Chef" and James Beard Award-Winning Chef Jonathon Sawyer to open a new signature restaurant and bar. Featuring well-traveled New American cuisine, the menu will draw on Chef Sawyer's global experiences, including time living in Italy and France and traveling to Japan and other culinarily rich destinations.

"It is a momentous time to join the team as the hotel is going through a true renaissance," said Chef Sawyer. "The restaurant will be a key part of this new era for the hotel and I'm excited to have the opportunity to do something spectacularly surprising with the ultimate food city as my muse."

Modernized Specialty Suites and Apartments

The crowning touch of the hotel's recent guestroom and suite renovations, renowned San Francisco-based design firm BAMO returned to Four Seasons Hotel Chicago to also redesign the one and two bedroom suites and two and three bedroom apartment units. The second phase renovation of the suites and apartments will again infuse residentially inspired palettes and décor with a Chicago-centric sophistication. Highlighting the unrivalled views of downtown Chicago and Lake Michigan, the renovated suites will serve as a warm inviting perch from which to appreciate Chicago's renowned architecture.

Topping off the full guestroom renovation, Rottet Studio will entirely redesign the Presidential Suite, introducing a refined neutral color palate with blue and gold accents. The expansive and light-filled Presidential Suite includes sweeping lake views, a living room with a fireplace, a dining room with seating for eight, a powder room, and two king bedrooms complete with two stunning marble bathrooms. Occupying the corner of the 46th floor, the 2,700-square-foot luxury suite is a truly remarkable home away from home for families or couples seeking extra space.

Elevated Event Space

Throughout the 7th and 8th floors, more than 23,000 square feet of event space, including the Grand Ballroom, will be reinvigorated with new décor and furnishings, leaving no detail untouched. The perfect backdrop to weddings and social events, the new design will preserve elements of the postmodern detail while contrasting this aesthetic with beautiful contemporary touches.

"Over the past 30 years, we've been so fortunate to host many exceptional events from social celebrations to charity galas and corporate events," says Jamie Breslin, Director of Catering at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago. "I am excited for the forthcoming awe-inspiring enhancements to pair with our dedicated service, which is always aimed at exceeding our guests' expectations."

Be Among the First to Experience the New Four Seasons Hotel Chicago

