Four Seasons Hotel Chicago Re-emerges with Elevated Experiences for Spring and Beyond

Guests will feel connected to the city they're in from the moment of arrival. The reconceptualized lobby, illuminated by sleek hues of white marble with slate accents and gold embellishments, is brought to life with curated music programming inspired by Chicago's diverse music scene. In collaboration with BELLOSOUND, the lobby's Social Lounge will host live entertainment throughout opening weekend, as well as every Saturday through the summer, with performances by local artists featuring genres such as jazz, blues, house and more. Additionally, hotel guests can unwind at the Social Lounge's chic day bar for "Saturday Sips," with complimentary wine pours from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

The energetic ambiance extends from the lobby to the adjacent Adorn Bar & Restaurant, Chicago's first restaurant in partnership with James Beard award-winning Chef Jonathon Sawyer. Adorn presents globally inspired cuisine rooted in the bounty of America's Midwest inspired by Chef Sawyer's global travels. Signature dishes on the Thursday-Saturday dinner menu include crispy confit of chicken wings, "Joe Beef" style lobster and spaghetti, edible beef suet candle service with house-baked bread, and more mouthwatering culinary masterpieces.

Adorn will also debut a new whimsical yet decadent weekend brunch experience with innovative dishes such as "teenie-tiny croissant cereal" with house Horchata, breakfast bolognaise pasta, a one-hundred-layer omelet as well as a "Detox" and "Retox" beverage menu with fresh-pressed juices and craft cocktails. Available Saturdays and Sundays from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm, brunch at Adorn will offer a lively, convivial vibe guests won't want to miss – beginning with a special performance on opening Sunday by The Charles Heath Trio, a Chicago-based soul band performing May 2 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

In-Room Experiences

For those seeking a more secluded Chicago getaway, extensive in-room offerings allow guests to check in and unwind in the comfort of their guestroom or suite while still enjoying the excitement of the city. Four Seasons Hotel Chicago's newly designed accommodations offer residentially inspired comforts and Chicago-centric sophistication, boasting unrivalled views of Michigan Avenue and Lake Michigan from the highest suites in the city.

While taking in the sweeping skyline and relaxing in quietude, guests can reserve a "Mojitos and Manicures" experience to sip on custom cocktails crafted to their taste while luxuriating with an express manicure – all without ever leaving their room. Little ones will delight in hand-selecting their favorite ice cream flavors and toppings with a deliver-to-door ice cream cart, while adults savor enhancements such as boozy floats and spirit-infused creations.

In-room dining is taken to a new level of exclusivity with a private cooking demonstration by Chef Jonathon Sawyer, offering fully customizable menus tailored to guests' preferences, complete with wine and cocktail pairings by the Hotel's sommelier. Whether craving a five-course plated meal, a lavish charcuterie and cheese spread or a delicious dessert and champagne tasting, Chef Sawyer will work with each guest to curate a signature experience just for them.

Fun for All Ages

Blocks away from Lake Michigan's waterfront activities and the city's top attractions, Four Seasons Hotel Chicago is a top destination for families. The fun begins at check-in as little guests receive an activity book featuring the Hotel's mascot, Sammy the Skyscraper, highlighting various city landmarks and educational arts and crafts. Parents and kids alike will have a blast retreating to the spa's heated indoor pool, with kickboards, noodles and floaties available upon request.

In addition, the whole family will enjoy a private cinema experience, with a theater room set in a dedicated meeting room featuring a drop-down projector screen and an expansive collection of DVDs, plus the ability to access streaming services. Gourmet popcorn, candy and beverages are provided by the Hotel's culinary team to set the stage for a full cinematic experience.

Guests who wish to venture into the city can count on the Concierge team for VIP access to Chicago's renowned cultural institutions including the Shedd Aquarium, Lincoln Park Zoo, the Field Museum and many more.

Special Offers

Whether traveling with family, seeking a romantic getaway or a local staycation, Four Seasons Hotel Chicago offers many special packages that are advantageous to all. Those who prefer to stay longer can take advantage of a Third Night Free Package, while those staying close to home can enjoy the Local Getaway Package. Reserve a stay designed exclusively for families with the Family Experience Package, or plan ahead for a summer vacation and save up to 20 percent through the Advance Purchase Offer. Plus, make the most of a Suite Getaway in one of the Hotel's newly designed suites and enjoy ten percent savings and a nightly USD 100 Hotel credit.

Be among the first to experience iconic luxury reimagined at Four Seasons Hotel Chicago. To make reservations now, call 1 312 280 8800 or book online.

