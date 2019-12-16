Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris Offers Five Exceptional Gifts to Experience a Magical Christmas

A magical night in the brand new Parisian Suite

The Parisian Suite has all the charm of a Parisian apartment. Adorned with impressive French marquetry and refined Empire-style objects d'art, the Suite is one of the hotel's most sophisticated apartments. Flooded with natural light while an intimate balcony overlooks the hotel's striking Marble Courtyard, the Parisian Suite offers an elegant and refined setting for an enchanting stay.

From 12000 Euros a night

An environmentally responsible and immersive culinary experience with Michelin-starred chef Simone Zanoni

The experience begins at the entrance of the hotel, where Chef Zanoni will personally drive guests in a hybrid Porsche vehicle from Paris to Versailles, home to the Kitchen Garden of Le George. Chef will accompany guests around the Kitchen Garden, helping them pick seasonal vegetables for their guided cooking lesson at Le George. Guests will learn how to bring out greens' true flavours, creating simple, elegant dishes.

From 2800 Euros for two people

An exclusive Cellular Lifting Treatment at the Spa

The Spa is renowned for the unique facial treatments designed by a skillful team of expert facialists. The perfect occasion for guests to discover the numerous benefits of the Cellular Lifting Treatment developed by Swiss Perfection. Based on a specific technique, this exclusive treatment targets and corrects the signs of aging, visibly lifting the skin and improving elasticity.

60-min treatment 975 Euros; 90-min treatment 1335 Euros

An exceptional dinner crafted by three Michelin-starred chef Christian Le Squer

In the majestic setting of Le Cinq, guests can enjoy sumptuous dishes prepared by three Michelin-starred chef Christian Le Squer. Using inventive cooking techniques, chef brings out the true flavours of each ingredient, taking guests on a journey of taste through a memorable gastronomic experience. Dishes are expertly paired with a selection of rare wines selected by Eric Beaumard, one of the best sommeliers in the world.

Epicurean Escape - 8-course tasting menu 350 Euros per person (excluding drinks)

A Gift voucher for your every wish

A one of a kind culinary experience in one of the palace's Michelin-starred restaurants, a savory Festive Tea Time or a relaxing beauty treatment at our brand new Spa, Christmas is the ideal occasion to spoil your loved ones with a personalized gift.

From 46 euros. Available at the hotel's boutique

