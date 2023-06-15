Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans Invites Families to Stay Longer this Summer

NEW ORLEANS, La., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dive into a summer of fun at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans with seasonal offers and new developments in the destination. An urban oasis nestled in the heart of the city, the Hotel is an ideal getaway for families looking to escape this summer. With the Hotel's Third Night Free offer, families can take their time to enjoy all the hotel has to offer from its resort-style pool, authentic dining where kid's eat free, live music, and nearby family attractions.

"Children are the heartbeat of the New Orleans community. From afternoons spent dancing at a local festival to family dinners at a fine dining restaurant, so many of our local rites of passage are family affairs," said Mali Carow, general manager for Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans. "There are many hidden gems and unexpected moments for families to discover together and make memories that last a lifetime.

Stay Longer This Summer - Third Night Free

Summers are a time for relaxing and enjoying life at a leisurely pace. Valid through September 30, guests can receive a complimentary extra night when booking the Third Night Free offer. This means more time to spend in the room enjoying the Hotel's kid amenities including a decked-out children's tent and game library; more time to enjoy the Hotel's two signature restaurants where kids under five always eat free; more time to lounge at the Hotel's rooftop pool; and, most importantly, more time to make memories as a family.

New Attractions Steps Away

Nestled in the crescent bend of the Mississippi River, ideal for watching ships and paddle-wheelers pass by, Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans is conveniently located mere blocks from the historic French Quarter, thriving Arts District, and streetcar lines to explore the Garden District and City Park. Steps from the Hotel's front door, families can dive into an underwater world at the Audubon Aquarium, which reopened this summer following a $41 million renovation to include new exhibits, an insectarium and butterfly garden. Located on the Hotel's rooftop is Vue Orleans, an immersive attraction and observation deck bringing New Orleans past and present into sharp focus.

Family days are the best days

Beat the summer heat at our rooftop pool deck, home to the largest hotel pool in the city at 75-feet long. Surrounded by chaise lounges, a refreshing poolside bar and four cabanas available for daily rental, the Hotel's resort style pool deck is the place for family fun. Just in time for vacation season, the Hotel has launched a variety of cabana packages to fit groups of all types from a family package with pool toys and refreshing popsicles to a party package with frosé and eco-sunglasses.

Authentic Dining

Enjoy the very best of New Orleans dining with two signature restaurants from James Beard Award-winning chefs right within the Hotel. Guests will enjoy unparalleled views and the city's only Riverfront dining at Chemin à la Mer where Partner Chef Donald Link elevates regional flavors with classic French technique. In Miss River, Partner Chef Alon Shaya delivers his "love letter to Louisiana" with whimsical interpretations of classic local dishes. Families can enjoy a meal together, or parents can utilize the Hotel's babysitting services to enjoy a romantic dinner for two followed by live jazz music in the award-winning Chandelier Bar.

Activities for Everyone

Guests can rediscover New Orleans with their families through a variety of top-rated and nearby family attractions. The Hotel's expert concierge team can curate a customized itinerary full of fun and unique ways to entertain the whole family. Tire the little ones out with a day at the state-of-the-art Louisiana Children's Museum, located in the lush City Park ideal for a post-museum stroll under the oaks. Teenagers will get their thrills with a haunted history tour of the French Quarter; while the whole family can enjoy a jam session at the legendary Preservation Hall, Hotel's expert concierge team can curate a customized itinerary full of unique ways to celebrate and rediscover New Orleans like never before.

With so much for families to explore, summer is the ideal time for families to spend an extra day in New Orleans. Families can book the Hotel's Third Night Free offer online or by phone at 504-434-7095

