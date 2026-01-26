Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen Introduces Exclusive Suite Offer in Futian's Heart

Urban Stays Elevated

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen unveils a new suite accommodation package, designed to enhance stays in the central business district of Futian. Located steps from the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center and surrounded by key commercial and cultural landmarks, the Hotel offers unmatched convenience for American business travelers and tourists visiting one of China's most dynamic cities. Whether landing directly from overseas or arriving via bullet train, guests can reach the Hotel with exceptional speed and ease via a robust transport network.

Valid through 2026, the Experience More package enhances suite stays with a spending credit of CNY 888, inviting guests to make the most of their time at Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen with exquisite dining, restorative wellness treatments, and other curated experiences. The additional credit can be utilized for a wide range of Hotel offerings, creating an unforgettable urban retreat for both work and leisure travelers.

Merging contemporary style with timeless hospitality, Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen unfolds a remarkable vision of luxury against the backdrop of Shenzhen's vibrant energy. Home to 266 rooms, including 32 spacious suites, the property features multiple refined restaurants and lounges, indoor and outdoor pools, a serene full-service spa, and a 24-hour fitness center offering open views. Guests staying in suites also enjoy access to the 29th-floor Executive Club Lounge with gourmet dining, express check-in and bespoke concierge services.

Situated in the bustling Futian district, the Hotel provides exceptional access to Shenzhen's premier transportation hubs and landmark attractions. Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport is 35 minutes away by car, while a short 10-minute journey connects guests to the high-speed rail at Futian Station. Upscale shopping malls, green public spaces and famed cultural attractions are all within walking distance, making the Hotel an ideal base for exploring Shenzhen's diverse delights.

The Experience More suite package, alongside the Hotel's coveted location and extensive amenities, makes Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen a premier choice for international guests visiting one of China's most exciting cities – whether for business or pleasure.

About Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen

