Four Seasons Hotels And Resorts Celebrates 61 Five-Star Awards Across Its Global Portfolio

"Despite the uncertainty of the past year, our focus on creating exceptional experiences through our hotels and resorts of the highest quality, combined with our dedication to service excellence, has never been greater," says Christian Clerc , President, Global Operations, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "From opening unrivaled new properties to enhancing our iconic existing portfolio, we continue to strive for excellence in everything we do, building upon the trust and confidence that we have established with our guests, residents and employees."

In September 2020, Forbes Travel Guide announced that three Four Seasons properties would receive the Five-Star designation in 2021, including Four Seasons Hotel Montreal, Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center and Four Seasons Hotel Seattle. In addition, the Spas at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas, and Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center received a Five-Star award.

Clerc continues: "Most importantly, I am tremendously proud of our employees around the globe, without whom this achievement would not be possible. In the face of unprecedented challenges, our teams came together, delivered outstanding results, and above all took care of our guests, residents and each other through our Lead With Care health and safety program. I'd also like to extend a heartfelt congratulations to all of our property teams and individual winners who have been recognized by the Forbes Travel Guide this year for their contribution to the hospitality industry."

This year, Forbes Travel Guide introduced several new categories, celebrating the achievements of hotel employees around the world. Najla Ceman, Lead Spa Therapist at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown was named the Spa Employee of the Year, while Heriberto "Beto" Oses, Health and Wellness Ambassador at Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo was a finalist in the category. In addition, Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club and Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach were both named finalists for the People First Star of the Year award, which celebrates property teams who demonstrated an exceptional commitment to people and culture this past year. Meanwhile, Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort was named a finalist for Hotel Instagram of the Year.

In addition to the property teams awarded in 2021, the 46 Four Seasons properties that received a Five-Star Rating are:

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island

Four Seasons Hotel Boston

Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva

Four Seasons Hotel Chicago

Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre

Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris

Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest

Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel

Four Seasons Hotel Firenze

Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou

Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet

Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus

Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane

Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square

Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip

Four Seasons Hotel Montreal

Four Seasons Hotel Moscow

Four Seasons Hotel New York

Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

Four Seasons Hotel Prague

Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon

Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco

Four Seasons Hotel Seattle

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC

Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff Johannesburg

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan

Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

Four Seasons Resort Jackson Hole

Four Seasons Resort Lanai

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita

Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, Mexico

Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara

Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An

The 13 Four Seasons spas that that received a Five-Star Rating are:

The Spa at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel

Spa Mont Blanc, Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Ritz Spa, Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Montreal

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

The Spa at Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

The two Four Seasons restaurants that received a Five-Star Rating are:

Caprice, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Lung King Heen , Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

All Four Seasons hotels, resorts and residences globally have introduced Lead With Care, an enhanced global health and safety program focused on providing care, confidence and comfort to all Four Seasons guests, employees and residents within the new COVID-19 environment. In addition, Four Seasons continues to invest in its award-winning App and Chat that further allows guests to control how they engage with others – limiting face-to-face interactions while maintaining the highest levels of personal service.

