Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Receives Record Number of Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards for the Fifth Year Running

"Across Four Seasons global portfolio, we continue to drive innovation, elevate the guest experience and pursue an unmatched level of service excellence," says Christian Clerc , President, Global Operations, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "Beyond our exceptional properties and incredible restaurants, bars and spas, it is the passion and commitment of our people that truly sets us apart – people who transform a guest's stay with a thoughtful note or anticipatory gesture, delivering an unmatched level of unscripted care that has become the hallmark of true luxury."

Eleven Four Seasons properties were added to the list this year, including Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet, Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus, Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square, Four Seasons Hotel Moscow, Four Seasons Hotel Prague, Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff Johannesburg, Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara, Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita, and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa.

Clerc continues, "I am very proud to see so many of our hotels and resorts recognised for their excellence by Forbes Travel Guide, an accolade that has been achieved by the collective hard work and dedication of our people around the world."

"Year over year, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts continues to operate some of the best properties around the globe, raising the bar with its product and service offering. This year, it maintains the impressive claim of having the most Five-Star hotels in the world," says Filip Boyen, CEO, Forbes Travel Guide. "This accomplishment is no small feat and is a testament to the incredible efforts of each Four Seasons team worldwide."

Forbes Travel Guide rates properties in 73 countries throughout the world. The 44 Four Seasons properties that earned Five Stars in 2020 are:

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island

Four Seasons Hotel Boston

Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva

Four Seasons Hotel Chicago

Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre

Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris

Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest

Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel

Four Seasons Hotel Firenze

Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou

Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet

Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus

Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane

Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square

Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip

Four Seasons Hotel Moscow

Four Seasons Hotel New York

Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

Four Seasons Hotel Prague

Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon

Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul

Four Seasons Hotel Pudong, Shanghai

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC

Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff Johannesburg

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan

Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

Four Seasons Resort Jackson Hole

Four Seasons Resort Lanai

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita

Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, Mexico

Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara

Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An

The ten Four Seasons spas that earned Five Stars in 2020 are:

The Spa at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel

Spa Mont Blanc, Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Ritz Spa, Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Montreal

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

The Spa at Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

The two Four Seasons restaurants that earned Five Stars in 2020 are:

Caprice, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Lung King Heen , Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

Methodology

Star ratings are awarded by a team of anonymous professional inspectors who travel the world to assess hotels, restaurants and spas based on 900 objective standards. Star ratings ultimately emphasize quality of service. Five-Star properties are defined as "outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities."

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Founded in 1960, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 117 hotels and resorts, and 45 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travellers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through this independent inspection process. For our full award winners list, daily travel stories and more information about Forbes Travel Guide, visit forbestravelguide.com.

Contact:

Matthew Levison

mlevison@hlgrp.com

646-274-3631

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Related Links

https://www.fourseasons.com

