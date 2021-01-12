Four Seasons Plumbing advises residents to be aware of frozen pipes this winter

"Each year, temperatures can drop below freezing and be problematic for homeowners," said Max Rose, owner of Four Seasons Plumbing. "Many will remember to turn their thermostats up to fight the cold inside their home, but often times homeowners will forget to prep for the potential of a frozen pipe."

As 2021 inches further into the colder months of the year, Rose recommends the following tips to help prevent pipes from freezing:

Let water drip from the faucet: One of the most commonly known tactics to keep pipes from freezing is to let the water drip from the faucet. This keeps a constant flow of water moving through the system. Areas of interest for leaving the faucet dripping include the kitchen, bathroom and laundry areas.

"Preventing your pipes from freezing is an easy thing to do," Rose said. "Following simple steps such as letting water drip from the faucet can prevent the stress of repairing pipes. That energy can be used for achieving your New Year's resolutions."

Four Seasons Plumbing follows strict health and safety guidelines in order to continue providing the Asheville area with essential plumbing maintenance, repair and installation service during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. For more information about Four Seasons Plumbing, visit http://callfourseasons.com or call (828) 216-3894.

