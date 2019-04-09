Four Seasons Plumbing Gives Asheville Homeowners Spring Cleaning Plumbing Advice

"Any time you have an annual maintenance routine or reminder, it's a good idea to make your home's plumbing part of the evaluation or cleaning process," said Max Rose, owner of Four Seasons Plumbing. "Most homeowners don't think about their plumbing unless or until they have a problem, but doing a little bit of preventative maintenance can save headaches later on."

Rose's reminders and suggestions are easy for homeowners to complete and can either provide peace of mind or identify potential problems.

Do a leaky toilet test – Place a few drops of food coloring in the top toilet tank and let it sit overnight. If the food coloring finds its way into the bowl, that's an indication of a leaky toilet. If the food coloring stays in the tank, then it passes the leaky toilet test. Check for other leaks – This can easily be incorporated into any cleaning routine. Open cabinets while cleaning sinks and check for moisture on pipes and the surrounding areas. Small leaks can turn into big ones. Even if they don't, they can cause mold and water damage, which are costly to repair and potentially hazardous to a family's health. Drain the water heater – It's recommended that homeowners flush their water heater once a year. This can clear sediment buildups that can find their way into a home's faucet water, decrease the water heater's capacity and increase electric and gas bills. Flushing the water heater can be done by a homeowner or a licensed professional, if the owner is uncomfortable doing it themselves. Test the sump pump – April showers bring May flowers, which means sump pumps are going to be put to the test. Dump a bucket of water into a home's sump pump to make sure it's working the way it should. It's best to identify and correct problems with a sump pump before a rain shower causes a flooded basement.

"A little spring plumbing cleaning doesn't have to take long, and a lot of it can be done while you're doing other things," Rose said. "The four items on this checklist can be done less than an hour, and they can end up saving homeowners money in the long run."

For more information about Four Seasons Plumbing, visit http://callfourseasons.com or call 1-828-216-3894.

About Four Seasons Plumbing

Four Seasons Plumbing is a family-owned and operated home services company serving Asheville and Hendersonville areas. Four Seasons Plumbing has established itself as the leader in providing reliable, professional plumbing services throughout the entire Asheville and Hendersonville area and surrounding communities. We pride ourselves on a commitment to customer service and can answer any and all of your plumbing needs, even emergencies. For more information, call 1-828-216-3894 or visit http://callfourseasons.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Four Seasons Plumbing

