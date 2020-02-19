Four Seasons Plumbing highlights common plumbing problems for owners of Asheville's historic homes

"We're fortunate to have a large stock of older and historic homes in the area that have been maintained or restored," said Max Rose, owner of Four Seasons Plumbing. "They're a real asset to Asheville. But sometimes even the most beautiful renovations overlook the plumbing, which isn't as noticeable as hardwood floors or period architectural details. It takes extra effort to maintain or replace old plumbing, but it's worth it if it prevents a major loss of water, property damage or even illness."

Some of the most common problems that can be found in plumbing systems installed before the 1980s include:

Old materials: Even the best-maintained metal and alloy pipes begin to corrode and break apart after 50 or 60 years. The accumulated material can slow the flow of water through the system and lower the home's water pressure or even lead to serious backups and a ruptured pipe. Corroding pipes can also release potentially toxic chemicals into the water system. If the tap water is discolored or consistently has an unpleasant smell or taste, a professional inspection is urgently recommended.

Even the best-maintained metal and alloy pipes begin to corrode and break apart after 50 or 60 years. The accumulated material can slow the flow of water through the system and lower the home's water pressure or even lead to serious backups and a ruptured pipe. Corroding pipes can also release potentially toxic chemicals into the water system. If the tap water is discolored or consistently has an unpleasant smell or taste, a professional inspection is urgently recommended. Out of date fixtures: Faucets, knobs, valves and supply line connections from previous generations were less efficient than their modern counterparts when they were installed. After decades of use, they can be a significant source of wasted water. It's best not to take chances – a broken valve or supply line can quickly result in major water damage and expensive repairs.

Faucets, knobs, valves and supply line connections from previous generations were less efficient than their modern counterparts when they were installed. After decades of use, they can be a significant source of wasted water. It's best not to take chances – a broken valve or supply line can quickly result in major water damage and expensive repairs. Damaged sewer lines: The pipes connecting a home water supply to the sewer are especially prone to damage from natural forces – the weight of the earth and the elements take their toll after a few decades, and tree roots can squeeze or even break through a metal pipe. Sewer pipes take a beating on the inside, too, and years of grease, oil, soap and waste can accumulate, slowing the flow of water or even causing a serious backup.

Rose urges the owners of historic or period homes to work with a professional to assess the current status of their home's plumbing.

"There are a lot of plumbing projects that a savvy homeowner can do," Rose said. "But when it comes to dealing with aging, compromised plumbing, we recommend calling our trained service experts for a consultation. We want every family to be safe, and we are trained in uncovering hidden repairs or future hazards."

About Four Seasons Plumbing

Four Seasons Plumbing is a family-owned and operated home services company serving Asheville and Hendersonville areas. Four Seasons Plumbing has established itself as the leader in providing reliable, professional plumbing services throughout the entire Asheville and Hendersonville area and surrounding communities. We pride ourselves on a commitment to customer service and can answer any and all of your plumbing needs, even emergencies. For more information, call 1-828-216-3894 or visit http://callfourseasons.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Four Seasons Plumbing

Related Links

http://callfourseasons.com

