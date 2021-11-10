Four Seasons Plumbing offers 5 easy tips to avoid plumbing problems during the holiday season

"The holiday season should be a time of joy and celebration, and homeowners can easily prepare for more visitors and an increase in home-cooked meals with a few preventative steps," said Max Rose, owner of Four Seasons Plumbing. "A few minutes now can make a big difference later, especially as the days become busier with shopping, holiday events, and family gatherings."

Rose offered these tips to keep your plumbing working smoothly during the holiday season:

Prepare for more visitors. An increase in usage can take a toll on your fixtures, drains, pipes and water heater. Check all hot water access points to make sure the flow is good and quickly available for showers, dishwashing and cleanup. Inspect faucet, shower and toilet handles to determine if they need tightening or adjusted to prepare for more usage. Check the sinks. Visually inspect your kitchen and bathroom sinks for signs of plumbing issues, including slow waterflow, clogged drains or faucet leaks. Check underneath the sink for leaky pipes. Even small leaks need to be addressed, as they can develop into major problems. Inspect the toilets. Look for any signs of water leakage, slow drainage, loose parts, rust buildup or other signals your toilet may need serviced. Should you discover any of these problems, take immediate action, or contact a professional to make sure everything is properly working for your family and guests prior to their arrival. Clean the drains. If you are expecting more visitors, especially extended stays, clogged drains can become an issue. More sink and shower usage can create hair and soap buildup. Remove the stopper from each bathroom drain to clean any buildup so drain water can quickly move out. Clear the kitchen drain of any potential clogs, including food scraps, utensils, package materials and paper towels. Inspect the water heater. One of the most important things you should check is your water heater. Seasonal prep should include flushing the water heater of sediment, checking the pressure-release valve and inspecting the anode rod. If your seasonal inspection has already taken place, double check to make sure everything is working properly, there is no sediment in the water and the tank is free of rust, corrosion or potential cracks.

"The holidays can be stressful, but unnecessary frustration due to plumbing issues can be prevented by following these simple steps," Rose said. "Please don't hesitate to call the professionals before things get out of hand. We are certainly here to help with emergencies, but we'd prefer your holiday memories stay focused on the happiness you experience with friends and family and not unfortunate plumbing repairs."

Homeowners should contact a licensed professional if they encounter major problems during their bathroom, kitchen or water heater plumbing maintenance checks. An experienced plumber can determine the best plan of action and make sure everything is running smoothly before homeowners are caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holidays.

About Four Seasons Plumbing

Four Seasons Plumbing is a family-owned and operated home services company serving Asheville and Hendersonville areas. Four Seasons Plumbing has established itself as the leader in providing reliable, professional plumbing services throughout the entire Asheville and Hendersonville area and surrounding communities. We pride ourselves on a commitment to customer service and can answer any and all of your plumbing needs, even emergencies. For more information, call 828-216-3894 or visit http://callfourseasons.com.

