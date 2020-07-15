Four Seasons Plumbing offers guidelines for home water heater replacement

"We want homeowners to get the most out of their investment, so we recommend making repairs when it's cost-effective," said Max Rose, the owner of Four Seasons Plumbing. "But eventually even the most durable, well-maintained heater reaches the end of its product life. If you wait until final failure, you could experience leaks and property damage, spend several days without hot water or end up paying extra for emergency service. If you're prepared, however, installing a new unit can be a seamless, economical process."

Rose suggests homeowners look out for the following indications that a new heater may be a better option than repairs:

How old is the heater? Most heaters last for an average of eight to 12 years. If your unit is approaching 10 years old, expensive repairs make less sense. Consider installing a new, more efficient heater to save money on maintenance, upkeep and energy consumption.

"Water heaters are often ignored until something goes wrong," Rose said. "And when something does go wrong, like the loss of hot water or a major water heater leak, it can be an emergency. With more information and guidance from an expert, you'll be prepared to make a difficult decision before that happens and ensure the right solution for your family."

