Four Seasons Plumbing offers safety tips for Asheville area residents on well water

Four Seasons recommends homeowners have their well water, tanks and pumps examined if they notice any of the following issues:

No water or slow running water : This might not mean the well is running dry. It could simply be clogged pipes, a leaking tank or an aging pump. Well pumps have an average lifespan of 10-15 years. If the well pump falls within that range and is struggling to supply adequate water, a replacement is advised.

: This might not mean the well is running dry. It could simply be clogged pipes, a leaking tank or an aging pump. Well pumps have an average lifespan of 10-15 years. If the well pump falls within that range and is struggling to supply adequate water, a replacement is advised. Water smells foul or odd : This could indicate a possible contamination in the well and needs immediate attention by a professional. It is recommended that homeowners do not attempt to boil the water to continue consumption until consulting with a professional.

: This could indicate a possible contamination in the well and needs immediate attention by a professional. It is recommended that homeowners do not attempt to boil the water to continue consumption until consulting with a professional. Water has an "off" taste : If the water begins to taste differently, contact a professional. Similar to water with a bad smell, this may not be due to contamination. However, it's best to be safe and make sure the well pump and water are tested as soon as possible.

: If the water begins to taste differently, contact a professional. Similar to water with a bad smell, this may not be due to contamination. However, it's best to be safe and make sure the well pump and water are tested as soon as possible. Water is cloudy or has a gritty texture or visible sediment: The storage tank could be compromised, or the pump may not be working correctly. Schedule an inspection by a professional right away.

A lack of adequate water, low water pressure, a noisy pump, a pump that runs all the time and increased electric bills can all be signs the water pump is not working efficiently and may need to be repaired or replaced.

"When you rely on a well for your water supply, it's important to monitor the quality of the water entering your home at all times and know how to spot a potential problem," Rose said. "Like many regions across the U.S. with an abundance of wells, Western North Carolina is no stranger to bacteria, iron and other potential contaminants. We encourage homeowners in the area to play it safe, be proactive and don't dismiss potential red flags."

Rose recommends homeowners have their well water tested every three to five years to be safe.

Four Seasons Plumbing offers well pump inspection and replacement or repair and follows strict health and safety guidelines in order to continue providing the Asheville area with essential plumbing-related services. For more information about Four Seasons Plumbing, visit http://callfourseasons.com or call (828) 216-3894.

About Four Seasons Plumbing

Four Seasons Plumbing is a family-owned and operated home services company serving Asheville and Hendersonville areas. Four Seasons Plumbing has established itself as the leader in providing reliable, professional plumbing services throughout the entire Asheville and Hendersonville area and surrounding communities. We pride ourselves on a commitment to customer service and can answer any and all of your plumbing needs, even emergencies. For more information, call 1-828-216-3894 or visit http://callfourseasons.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Plumbing

Related Links

http://callfourseasons.com

