Four Seasons Plumbing Provides 5 Water Conservation Tips

Rose identified five ways homeowners can conserve water and save on bills this summer:

Cut the tap while brushing – Doing so can save up to four gallons a minute, which translates to 200 gallons a week for a family of four. Turn the faucet off after wetting your brush and keep it off until you're ready to rinse. Installing aerators at each tap will also help further reduce consumption. Find hidden leaks and fix the obvious ones – Even a small drip from a faucet can waste gallons of water daily. Read your water meter before and after a two-hour period when no water is being used. If the reading changes, it's likely you have a hidden leak in the home. Contacting a licensed and insured professional to service leaks can help prevent costly water damage and eliminate further waste. Choose durable fixtures and plumbing – Identify what type of water pipes are in the home. Gray plastic water pipes are made of polybutylene and are the culprit of water damage in many homes. If your pipes are made of copper and the property is on a well, have the water tested for acidity. Acidic water can corrode copper pipes and cause leaks. Only wash full loads – When using your dishwasher or washing machine, make sure you don't start a cycle unless it is completely full. Many appliances will use the same amount of water regardless of the load of dishes or clothes, and half-loads can add up to gallons of wasted water. Go to the car wash – With the warmer weather, it may be tempting to wash your car on your own. However, going to an actual car wash facility can save a substantial amount of water. Most car washes actually recycle their water in the early rinse and detergent phases, and they treat their waste-water before disposal, another win for the environment.

"Summers in the Southeast can already be expensive for homeowners due to the increase in energy bills from keeping homes air conditioned and comfortable," Rose said. "A great way to counteract those expenses is by saving on your water bills with these easy tips."

For more information about water conservation and services provided by Four Seasons Plumbing, visit http://callfourseasons.com or call 1-828-216-3894.

About Four Seasons Plumbing

Four Seasons Plumbing is a family-owned and operated home services company serving Asheville and Hendersonville areas. Four Seasons Plumbing has established itself as the leader in providing reliable, professional plumbing services throughout the entire Asheville and Hendersonville area and surrounding communities. We pride ourselves on a commitment to customer service and can answer any and all of your plumbing needs, even emergencies. For more information, call 1-828-216-3894 or visit http://callfourseasons.com.

