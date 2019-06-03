Four Seasons Plumbing Provides Summer Vacation Checklist for Prepping Your Asheville Home

"I like to tell people that water pipes always seem to decide to start leaking when they're away from home," said Max Rose, owner of Four Seasons Plumbing. "That's why it's important to take a few simple precautions in order to avoid coming home to a plumbing disaster. The last thing anybody wants after a relaxing vacation is to return to a yard or a house full of water, a sky-high utility bill and thousands of dollars of repairs to be made."

While vacationers are focused on their destination, it's important to remember that home is still going to be there after the trip is over. As such, Rose provides the following plumbing checklist homeowners can use to prevent any plumbing mishaps while spending an extended time away from the home.

Switch the water heater to vacation mode – With no one taking a shower or washing their hands for several days, keeping a hot water reserve is a waste of energy. Many homeowners don't realize their water heater may have a vacation mode that can save them money on their energy bills. Prior to leaving, set the water heater to vacation mode. If the water heater doesn't have a vacation mode, turn the temperature down on the thermostat to 50F.

– With no one taking a shower or washing their hands for several days, keeping a hot water reserve is a waste of energy. Many homeowners don't realize their water heater may have a vacation mode that can save them money on their energy bills. Prior to leaving, set the water heater to vacation mode. If the water heater doesn't have a vacation mode, turn the temperature down on the thermostat to 50F. Turn off the water supply – Some homes have an emergency water shutoff valve in a convenient location that can be used to shut off the water supply, but others may have one in a less-accessible area. Special tools can be inexpensively purchased and used to shut the water off at the water meter. A water pipe leaking dozens or hundreds of gallons of water every day can quickly rack up a costly utility bill. Also, while homeowner's insurance covers a lot of leaks, depending on the location and duration of the damage, some insurers consider a leak lasting as few as seven days a "long-term" problem that isn't covered under the policy. Homeowners should check their individual policies to see what the stipulations are in that regard.

– Some homes have an emergency water shutoff valve in a convenient location that can be used to shut off the water supply, but others may have one in a less-accessible area. Special tools can be inexpensively purchased and used to shut the water off at the water meter. A water pipe leaking dozens or hundreds of gallons of water every day can quickly rack up a costly utility bill. Also, while homeowner's insurance covers a lot of leaks, depending on the location and duration of the damage, some insurers consider a leak lasting as few as seven days a "long-term" problem that isn't covered under the policy. Homeowners should check their individual policies to see what the stipulations are in that regard. Clean garbage disposals – Garbage disposals can store nasty odors and bits of food that attract pests when left unused. Flushing the garbage disposal before departure means less of a chance of returning to offensive odors emanating from the sink.

– Garbage disposals can store nasty odors and bits of food that attract pests when left unused. Flushing the garbage disposal before departure means less of a chance of returning to offensive odors emanating from the sink. Treat toilet water – Foul odors and a difficult-to-remove ring around the toilet bowl can arise from an unused toilet. To prevent this, place half a cup of bleach in the toilet bowl just before leaving home to prevent foul-smelling bacteria and fungus from collecting.

"When setting off for a vacation, we tend to worry about leaving the lights on or if we adjusted the thermostat," Rose said. "While these are definitely smart moves, few consider what they can do to save money and prevent emergencies when it comes to plumbing. Taking these steps can help keep a fun and relaxing vacation from being ruined by plumbing disaster."

