Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla, the Largest Hospitality Employer on the Island, is Now Re-Open

To mark the opening, employees gathered to welcome guests back to the Resort along with Four Seasons President of Hotel Operations in the Americas Vince Parrotta, Four Seasons Regional Vice President Thierry Kennel, and Roy Shanholtz, Vice President, Hotel Asset Management of Starwood Capital Group. A ribbon cutting ceremony along with an island and Resort blessing took place in the Resort's Lobby.

"Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla enjoyed significant popularity with our guests from around the world during our first year of operation. Travellers and and residence owners are eager to return and we're happy to welcome them back to the beauty of Anguilla," said Vince Parrotta.

"We have worked tirelessly and leveraged Starwood Capital Group's strategic relationships around the world to reopen as soon as possible," stated Roy Shanholz. "I have been here through every step of this process and welcoming guests back and having our employees back to work has been my goal since day one."

In celebration of its re-opening, Four Seasons Resort Anguilla is offering a Fifth Night Free package. This package is a great value for guests. For more information and reservations, see your travel professional (chain code FS), call 800 201 9580 or book online.

About Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla

Since the resort opened in 2010 and was converted to a Four Seasons in 2016, it has redefined luxury, style, and service in the Caribbean. The 35-acre resort features 181 private accommodations to include expansive villas (up to 6,185 square feet), townhomes, penthouses, residences, suites, and guestrooms. With an average accommodation size of 2,200 square feet including private pools, hot tubs, and direct access to the beach, the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla has been recognized as one of the Caribbean's premier resorts. Guests find a variety of dining options, a full-service spa, fitness center, tennis courts, complimentary water activities, three resort pools and more than 100 private pools. Encircled by sugar-sand Barnes Bay and Meads Bay beaches with clear turquoise sea, the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla is located along the northwestern shore offering 3,200 feet of pristine beachfront and sweeping views of the breaking surf. Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla was named by the Robb Report, "Best of the Best 2017", and "Best Hotels in the Caribbean 2017" by U.S. News and World Report, "Greatest Cliffside Hotels 2017" and "Best Beach Bar/Sunset Lounge 2016" by Caribbean Journal, and was featured in Brides Magazine as "5 Caribbean Villas for Your Destination Wedding 2017".

