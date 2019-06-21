Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Announces Hawaiian Iliahi (Sandalwood) Farm and Spa Experience

Iliahi is a native tree to Hawaii with anti-viral, mental clarity, and anti-inflammatory properties, and has long been over-harvested in the islands. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai selected to partner with Haloa Aina , an organic and sustainable Sandalwood farm, for its dedication to restoring the native forests and environmentally and culturally responsible reforestation plan. The Iliahi Farm and Spa Experience begins by taking guests via private helicopter or luxury SUV to Haloa Aina, which is locally owned and operated, to experience how the forest is sustainably maintained and how the powerful Iliahi oil is produced.

Guests will enjoy a picnic lunch at the farm, personalized by one of the Resort's chefs amongst the Sandalwood trees. After returning to the Resort, guests experience the Iliahi Forest Essence spa treatment beginning with a customized, meditative sound journey and followed by an Iliahi scrub, cocoon, and massage designed to maximize the healing benefits of the plant.

The Iliahi Farm and Spa Experience costs USD 2300 per person and an additional USD 1500 per person for the helicopter transfer option provided exclusively by Paradise Helicopters. The experience can accommodate two to six people and can be booked based on availability Monday – Thursday. For more information or to make a reservation please visit www.fourseasons.com/hualalai or call (808)325-8000.

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

