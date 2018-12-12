Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Announces Hualalai Golf Champions Experience Led by Two-Time PGA Tour Winner Gabriel Hjertstedt

Gabriel Hjertstedt, a seasoned and acclaimed golfer and coach, has been playing golf professionally since he was 19. Gabriel has played and won numerous golf championships throughout the world, making history as the first Swedish player to win not one, but two PGA Tour events—the first in 1997 in Endicott, New York and the second in 1999 in Tuscon, Arizona. In 2009, after a storied 10-year career on the PGA Tour, Gabriel began the next phase of his career as an intuitive, results-driven golf instructor. Gabriel has worked with countless professionals on the PGA and LPGA Tours, as well as golf enthusiasts around the globe.

"Hualalai is one of the most stunning and luxurious settings in the world to practice and play golf," says Gabriel Hjertstedt, who was a long-time guest of the Resort before collaborating on the Hualalai Golf Champions Experience. "It is my pleasure to provide a world class golf experience at a facility that is second to none."

Hualalai Golf Champions Experience includes targeted training sessions in the areas most imperative to improved performance including pre-game preparation and effective warm-up, full swing analysis, short game and putting detail, and navigating the course.

The Hualalai Golf Champions Experience costs $3000 per person for the three-day experience and is open to Resort guests and Hualalai Club Members. Hualalai Club membership preferred pricing applies. For more information please visit https://www.fourseasons.com/hualalai/golf/. To make a reservation please email concierge.hualalai.club@fourseasons.com or call (808) 325-8450.

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Hualalai