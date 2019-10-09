Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Announces Wai'olu Suite Inspired by Dom Pérignon

The Wai'olu Suite by Dom Pérignon features design elements crafted to suit the authentic Hawaiian architecture style of the Resort while highlighting the unique elements of the champagne house. Guests will find a mix of bold and subtle details woven throughout the suite to create a cohesive and comfortable environment. Wai'olu Suite décor details include a Dom Pérignon Champagne Cellar, photography art exhibit, Ridell champagne glasses, Dom Pérignon signature scent candles, champagne accruements (ice buckets, bottle stoppers), and other fine touches.

The Wai'olu Suite is part of the Resort's Specialty Suite collection, comprised of the top ten villas and suites with exceptional views and amenities. Specialty Suites are the highest category of rooms at the Resort and include a plethora of amenities and experiences with a personal Suite Concierge who manages the guest stay from start to finish. Each Specialty Suite has unique inclusions created to enhance the experience of each suite location and design. The Wai'olu Suite by Dom Pérignon includes:

Private tour of invitation-only Dom Pérignon champagne house in Champagne, France

Welcome bottle of Dom Pérignon Vintage 2008

Dom Pérignon Couples Nest experience with a bottle of Dom Pérignon Vintage 2009 paired with selection of hors d'oeuvres

Dedicated Suite Concierge

Roundtrip airport transfer in Resort SUV

Welcome amenity, lei, Hawaiian floral arrangement, and local fruit basket upon arrival

Arrival press and unpacking service

Daily breakfast at ULU Ocean Grill

Daily choice of $500 F&B credit, $500 Hualalai Spa credit, or round of golf for two

F&B credit, Hualalai Spa credit, or round of golf for two Outrigger canoe and/or stand-up paddle board at Alaka'i Nalu

Complimentary high speed internet

Complimentary valet parking

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai created a menu of exclusive experiences that showcase the Resort's unique qualities in unity with the champagne. These experiences are extraordinary and are designed to enhance the Wai'olu Suite.

Wai'olu Suite Sommelier Tasting

Champagne pricing varies based on selection

Under the guidance of one of the Resort's sommeliers, guests can enjoy personalized champagne tasting in your suite. Our sommelier will take guests on a journey sharing details about the champagne making process and honing their palate to the intricacies of Dom Pérignon vintages.

Dom Pérignon Sunset Dinner- USD 1,500*

Champagne pricing varies based on selection

Exclusive multi-course gastronomic experience crafted by the Resort's talented culinary team to pair specifically with the champagne. Guests can enjoy an inventive tasting menu featuring locally sourced Hawaiian ingredients and personalized to specific tastes, and will have front row seating during sunset at ULU Ocean Grill.

Champagne and Oysters Tour and Tasting – USD 4,150*

Dom Pérignon Vintage 2002 – Plénitude 2

This 'Only at Hualalai' experience showcases the Resort's oyster and shrimp, grown and harvested on-site exclusively for Four Seasons. Guests will receive a private guided tour of the on-site ponds and taste the fresh seafood along the way, followed with a cooking class led by a Resort chef paired with one of Dom Pérignon's most exclusive vintages.

Private Helicopter Island Tour with Luana Beach Landing – USD 16,800*

Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 2006

This experience exclusively created by Four Seasons begins with a private aerial tour of Hawaii Island on an expansive twin-engine helicopter by Paradise Helicopters, Hawaii's premier helicopter operator. Guests will enjoy an hour landing at secluded Luana Beach where they will taste a limited production bottle of Dom Pérignon champagne and specially paired hors d'oeuvres with Four Seasons signature service. The experience is 3.5 hours total including 2.5 hours of flight time and 1 hour at Luana Beach.

*All pricing noted above is based on two people.

The Wai'olu Suite inspired by Dom Pérignon starts at USD 4,445/night and is available exclusively at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai until October 31, 2020. For more information or to make a reservation please visit https://www.fourseasons.com/hualalai/landing-pages/property/waiolu-suite-by-dom-perignon/ or call (808) 325-8000.

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Hualalai