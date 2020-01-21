Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Launches Hualalai Golf Hale

KONA, Hawaii, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Resort Hualalai announces a new addition to their award-winning golf program, Hualalai Golf Hale. This 3,000 square-foot instruction and practice facility is the ultimate destination for golf enthusiasts of all ages to enjoy exclusive programming and improve their golf game with state-of-the-art technology and expert instruction. Hualalai Golf Hale opened for guests preceding the Mitsubishi Electric PGA Championships held annually at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai earlier this week.

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai has tapped PGA member and acclaimed golf coach Eddie Lee as Director of Instruction for the Hualalai Golf Hale. Lee leads the development of unique programming, coaching, and instruction for the academy. With over 25 years of experience in golf instruction in Hawaii, he held most recently held the position of Director of Instruction at the David Leadbetter Golf Academy based out of the Wailea Golf Club. Lee has also served as Vice President of the Aloha Section PGA and co-chair of the Aloha Section PGA Teaching Committee. Additionally, he is a two-time qualifier for the National Club Professional Championships and a qualifier for the Senior National Club Professional Championships in 2016.

Programming at Hualalai Golf Hale includes a variety of offerings that combine fun, fitness, technology, and luxury. Instructional services feature one-on-one coaching, video analysis, on-course lessons, full-day retreats, multi-student lessons, indoor "learn and play" sessions using TrackMan flight simulation, fittings, and other custom programs.

"The first of its kind in Hawaii, Hualalai Golf Hale offers a unique combination of education, fun, and human connection," states Colin Clark, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Hualalai. "We hope to bring together golf lovers, families, and friends in a space that complements our award-winning, oceanfront Hualalai Golf Course."

Hualalai Golf Academy is located at Hualālai Golf Course, the first Jack Nicklaus signature course on Hawai`i, known for its famed 17th hole offering a green that "touches the ocean." Three hitting bays line the side of the building along the driving range. Two outdoor bays allow golfers to hit onto the range, and can be converted to private classrooms. Each bay features TrackMan launch monitors which record club speed, ball spin rate, shot launch angle, carry distance, and a host of other tools used to foster and measure improvement. The entire practice area also is fitted with TrackMan Range, allowing all golfers to track their progress using an app.

One of the indoor bays features Topgolf Swing Suite, a teaching studio featuring a golf simulator and lounge. The only offering of its kind in Hawaii, the tech-laden Swing Suite combines serious instruction with a menu of games. Hualalai Golf Hale's lounge and comfort station will boast a full kitchen, bar, retail, and various sitting areas with large-screen TVs.

For more information on Four Seasons Resort Hualalai's Hualalai Golf Hale, please visit www.fourseasons.com/hualalai/golf or call (808)325-8000.

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

Related Links

http://www.fourseasons.com

