Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Welcomes Guests Back to Secluded Hawaii Island Destination on December 1, 2020

Lead With Care Four Seasons Resort Hualalai will reopen featuring Four Seasons new Lead With Care program. Grounded in health care expertise and enabled by access to leading technologies and tools, the Lead With Care program is focused on providing care, confidence and comfort to all Four Seasons guests, employees and residents within the new COVID-19 environment. The new program outlines clear procedures that educate and empower Four Seasons employees to take care of guests and each other.

While guests will see many of the enhanced Lead With Care procedures, behind-the-scenes measures have also taken place through employee training, additional food handling protocols, and enhancements to ventilation systems and other back-of-the-house operations. In addition, Four Seasons continues to invest in its award-winning App and Chat that further allows guests to control how they engage with others – limiting face-to-face interactions while maintaining the highest levels of personal service. Features include the ability to make and manage reservations, request luggage pickup, airport transfers, room service, restaurant and spa reservations, and much more. Wait-free check-in and check-out is also offered, while Four Seasons Chat integration offers instant translation of 100+ languages giving guests the flexibility for contactless engagement throughout their stay.

Safe at Hualalai

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai has created a health and safety resource, Safe at Hualalai, providing an amalgamation of the Resort's unique naturally distanced design, travel resources and partnerships, and new health initiatives. The destination of Hawaii is consistently noted as one of the safest destinations for travel, and has implemented additional testing protocol to ensure the islands continue to stay healthy.

Outdoor and Open-Air Design

The public spaces at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai are almost exclusively open-air and outdoors. The Resort's 249 guest rooms and suites are situated in two-story bungalows throughout five intimate crescents. Each crescent has a distinct identity and features varying views of the ocean, providing an oasis for relaxing and reconnecting. Every room has direct outdoor access and a lanai (patio or balcony) allowing guests to take advantage of the fresh Hawaiian air as they come and go from their accommodations. Hualalai offers five outdoor dining outlets, a Jack Nicklaus signature golf course, eight tennis courts, an expert ocean adventures team Alaka`i Nalu, a dedicated cultural center, a Kids For All Seasons program, and an award-winning spa with 18 outdoor treatment rooms. Once guests step into the privacy of Hualalai, they will enjoy a wide range of activities and experiences available at their fingertips.

Only at Hualalai

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai has created exclusive and unique Hawaii Island experiences designed for private, intimate groups. These experiences include curated on and off-property tours, and connections with local kumu (teachers) who give insight into the culture and history of the island. The Resort's expert concierge team personalizes each experience to surpass any guest expectations, and can create a custom Only at Hualalai experience based on the guest's desires and interests.

Guest and Employee Wellness

The Resort's unique blend of innately designed accommodations and amenities, and Four Seasons health and safety protocols, is complemented by additional programs to ensure guests feel well taken care of during their visit. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai will continue to offer on-site medical staff and a doctor on-call 24 hours per day. All Resort employees continue to have access to Dr. Cheri Wood, Hualalai's full-time Wellness Director, whose purpose is to maximize the health and well-being of our `ohana (family).

PS at LAX

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, along with the other Four Seasons Resorts in the Hawaii collection, is pleased to collaborate with PS, a private airport experience for commercial flights at LAX. Located in the private terminal with separate airport access, PS provides private suites with luxury amenities, dedicated TSA and customs clearance, luxury car service directly to your gate, and "back door" direct access to the aircraft, enabling guests to avoid the public LAX terminal entirely. Specialty Suite guests will receive complimentary one-way access to PS. Hualalai also offers private airport transfers to and from Kona International Airport to ensure guests arrive and depart with the utmost care and attention.

For more information or to make a reservation at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai from December 1, 2020, please visit www.fourseasons.com/hualalai or call (808)325-8000. The Resort is offering 20% off stays booked through November 30, 2020 including the ability to change dates of stay complimentary. For additional information on this offer, please visit https://www.fourseasons.com/hualalai/offers.

