Four Seasons Resort Hualālai Celebrates Completion of Resort-Wide Renovation with Debut of Three Ultra-Luxury Villas

The only Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond Resort on the Island of Hawaii, Four Seasons Resort Hualālai's multi-million-dollar renovation marks the Resort's largest renovation since its debut 25 years ago. The transformation includes an enhancement of all guest rooms and suites; a new, elevated infinity pool and lounge deck at King's Pond, Hualālai's 1.8-million-gallon swimmable aquarium; the Kumu Kai Marine Center; a new gourmet poolside menu from Executive Chef Richard Polhemus; a transformation of the signature Hualālai Golf Course;and the launch of the Hualālai Golf Hale, a 3,000 square-foot instruction, practice and entertainment facility—the only facility of its kind in Hawaii. Helmed by San Francisco-based BAMO , the design firm perfectly captured the authentic Hawaiian experience and beloved spirit of Hualālai.

"With the conclusion of our renovation, we are proud to begin this iconic resort's next chapter by defining a new level of luxury in Hawaii," said General Manager Charlie Parker. "The most dramatic update was to our three largest villas, responding to our guests' increased demand for this caliber of accommodations in Hawaii. These distinctly designed villas truly serve as a home-away-from-home for our guests and their extended families and friends."

Each villa has been expanded to add a second level, indoor-outdoor living space, and private plunge pools. Thoughtful, unique design elements are showcased throughout the spacious accommodations, with the incorporation of local artwork, slate floors, glass pocket doors opening the living area to the outdoors and natural hardwood trim. The aesthetic is personable and warm with a residential quality, designed to provide a private oasis with the amenities and service Hualalai is known for.

Guests of the Resort's Specialty Suites receive a host of exclusive services and amenities. Each suite offers a bespoke selection of activities and inclusions, thoughtfully curated and derived from their unique characteristics and location. Most notably, Specialty Suite guests receive a dedicated Suite Concierge team member who manages every detail and personalization for their stay, from booking through departure.

To inquire about a reservation, book online or call 808 325 8000.

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

Related Links

http://www.fourseasons.com

