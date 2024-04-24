FOUR SEASONS RESORT MAUI ANNOUNCES DIVERSE NEW SUMMER EXPERIENCES IN 2024

From private wellness experiences at sea to complimentary kids and family activities designed to connect guests to the destination and each other, the luxury beachfront Resort is more ready than ever to welcome summer travelers

WAILEA, Hawaii, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaii's five-star, five-diamond Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea announces an exciting calendar of new and returning summer programming, offering a wealth of experiences for travelers seeking a luxury beachfront escape this June through August, 2024. The offerings are infused with the Resort's legendary spirit of aloha, and each is designed to connect guests to one another, creating Maui moments that will last a lifetime.

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea invites travelers to create family memories this summer, unveiling a variety of new experiences.

"The Resort is thrilled to unveil a new chapter in family adventure," says General Manager Ben Shank. "The team has developed activities that were inspired by the cherished nostalgia that summer evokes. From family-friendly pickleball tournaments to pool parties under the full moon, each experience has been crafted to build enduring memories."

Kids for All Seasons

Young visitors ages 5 through 12 can immerse themselves in Hawaiian culture through hands-on learning experiences, marine exploration, culinary adventures, and enchanting storytelling under the stars at Wailea's only complimentary children's camp, Kids for All Seasons. Reinvigorated Four Seasons Maui Academy summer activities include: ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian Language), Hawaiian Star Stories, Tide Pool Exploration, Chef's Garden Club, and more.

Camp Manitou

From July 16 through July 29, 2024, the Resort invites children ages 9 through 17 to join Camp Manitou, an adventure camp offering meaningful exploration around the island through counselor-led activities such as the Road to Hana, surfing excursions, island hikes, and more. For families, Camp Manitou also offers customizable family adventure days. And this summer, teens will enjoy an after-hours pool party for the first time, with special access to the Resort's iconic Adult Pool.

Sugar Shack

Summertime tastes even sweeter with the addition of Sugar Shack, an open-air pastry pop-up open nightly. Over-the-top desserts dreamed up by the Resort's talented pastry team feature an array of decadent milkshakes and other sweet treats.

Tropical Pickleball Showdown

Join a pickleball round-robin family tournament on the Resort's newly unveiled Laykold GEL Plus surface pickleball courts. Meet other families as you go head-to-head in this friendly and complimentary competition. Winners will be rewarded with sweet treats at the Sugar Shack.

Waves and Wellness

Sail into summer on Waves and Wellness, a private morning excursion that starts aboard a luxury Trilogy catamaran. The customizable morning includes options like a "deep blue" swim or exploring vibrant marine life on a tropical snorkel. As the sail concludes at Wailea Beach, guests trade in their catamaran for stand-up paddleboards (SUPs). An instructor will guide a SUP Yoga class to help increase balance and focus amidst Maui's beautiful natural backdrop. At the end of the class, guests paddle into their home away from home, where refreshing healthy green juice awaits before enjoying the rest of their day in paradise.

*Available beginning May 15, 2024.

MoonShine

The Resort proudly announces MoonShine, a summer full moon pool party series. Set for June 21, July 19, and August 16, 2024, at the Resort's stunning Adult Pool, the event features classic tropical cocktails served alongside DJ-spun dance vibes. Whether they dip their toes into the shimmering pool, dive right in, or dance all night, the evening is guaranteed to transform a summer night into a lifetime memory. Admission is complimentary for Resort guests.

Poke Pop Up

Sample different variations of Hawaii's beloved dish: poke. Paired with Maui Brewing Co.'s handcrafted beer, this not-to-be-missed weekly complimentary gathering featuring the Resort's talented culinary team has become a guest favorite.

The Resort's summer experiences join a long list of activities and amenities available to families year-round. Favorite pastimes include a robust cultural calendar of complimentary activities that features hula lessons, lei making, ukulele lessons and more. For more information or reservations at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, visit fourseasons.com/maui.

About Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Maui's iconic Forbes Five-Star resort is nestled on 15 acres of the breathtaking Wailea Coast. The 383-room oceanfront property is world-renowned for its comfortable opulence, impeccable service, luxurious amenities, and for living in harmony with its environment and community. The resort in Maui is also home to one of the nation's top-rated spas committed to wellness and three of Hawai'i's most acclaimed restaurants—Ferraro's Restaurant & Bar, Spago Maui, and DUO Steak and Seafood. This sophisticated home away from home caters to the needs and interests of all generations—offering world-class activities and one-of-a-kind Unforgettable Experiences, a museum quality art collection, three pools overlooking the azure-blue Pacific Ocean including an infinity-edge Adult Pool with exclusive Missoni-designed cabanas, and more. Four Seasons Resort Maui, a Hawaiian vacation destination geared to action adventurers, those guests wishing to practice the fine art of doing nothing at all, and everyone in between. For more information, please visit https://www.fourseasons.com/maui/

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Maui