FOUR SEASONS RESORT MAUI ANNOUNCES NEW CALENDAR OF MEANINGFUL FALL 'GETAWAY' EXPERIENCES

Connecting guests with Maui's vibrant culture through an array of added complimentary activities, the oceanfront luxury Resort's Getaway experiences are available September 1 through November 22, 2024

WAILEA, Hawaii, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As travelers look ahead to the upcoming fall season, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea invites Resort guests to immerse themselves in the magic of Maui with a variety of seasonal "Getaway" experiences from September 1 through November 22, 2024. The complimentary activities are thoughtfully curated for travelers seeking meaningful ways to connect with the extraordinary destination and its exceptional culture.

Four Seasons Resort Maui invites fall travelers to "Getaway" to the luxury oceanfront Resort this fall, with an array of added experiences available from September 1 through November 22, 2024.

"We look forward to welcoming guests to experience all the extras we have planned this fall. The team has put together a thoughtful calendar that offers something for everyone," says Four Seasons Resort Maui General Manager Ben Shank. "Whether you're seeking a deeper connection to the culture, culinary or wine experiences, or a light-hearted game of pickleball, our Getaway experiences provide opportunities for our guests to create lifelong memories, all with the backdrop of world-class Wailea Beach."

The robust Getaway schedule, which includes complimentary experiences from cultural to culinary to wellness to environmental, is offered in addition to the Resort's always full calendar. Guests will enjoy signature experiences such as Maui Undersea Adventures ocean activities, outrigger canoe paddling, complimentary cabanas and poolside amenities, oceanside yoga, and more—all with no Resort fee, allowing travelers of all interests a personalized island getaway at Maui's premier luxury oceanfront resort.

Additionally, for guests seeking incredible wine experiences, the Resort announces two wine dinners this fall. On Monday, September 30, 2024, the recently reopened Ferraro's Restaurant & Bar welcomes Champagne Laurent-Perrier for an enchanted evening, including a rare tasting of three consecutive releases of Grand Siècle, ending with the acclaimed Iteration #26. On Monday, October 14, 2024, DUO Steak and Seafood welcomes Darioush and will highlight the 2014 signature cabernet sauvignon, among others, offering a unique opportunity to compare the decade-aged vintage with the current release.

Four Seasons Resort Maui's 2024 Getaway line-up of weekly complimentary experiences include:

Sunrise Photo Walk

Join award-winning fine art landscape photographer Scott Reither for an interactive 90-minute photo workshop along the picturesque Wailea Beach path.

Poke Pop-Up

Sample different variations of one of Hawaii's most beloved dishes: poke. Paired with Maui Brewing Co.'s handcrafted beer, this not-to-be-missed pop-up features the Resort's talented culinary team.

Hawaiian Star Stories

"Talk story" with famed navigator Kala Babayan Tanaka as she recounts the history of Polynesian wayfinders who used the stars, wind, and currents to journey to the Hawaiian Islands.

Art of Botanical Block Printing

Drawing inspiration from the island's natural beauty, design a botanical stamp and print stationery with fine art block artist Susanna Cromwell.

Coral Reefs 101

Learn how to restore and protect the delicate ocean ecosystem through an onshore class and a hands-on snorkel experience led by experts from Maui Undersea Adventures.

MoonShine

Dive into an evening of delicious drinks and live beats, under the enchanting glow of Maui's full moon at the Resort's iconic Adult Pool.

*Event is held monthly

Puka Perri Pop-Up Jewelry Bar

Meet one of Maui's favorite jewelry designers, Puka Perri, who will handcraft a design that is uniquely for you with ocean treasures like Maui-picked puka shells and hand-selected pearls.

*Priced per piece.

Tropical Pickleball Showdown

Join a pickleball round-robin tournament on the Resort's newly unveiled pickleball courts. Meet other guests and go head-to-head in this friendly and competition.

Poi Pounders Workshop

Make and sample Hawaii's famous staple food, poi, in an interactive poi pounding demonstration using kalo (taro), which was first brought to Hawaii by Polynesian wayfinders.

Wine Tasting

Learn how the palate works and discover new wines in a weekly tasting experience led by a Resort sommelier.

Boot Camp

Start the day with a freestyle cardio and strength class that incorporates intervals, circuits, drills, weights, core, and functional moves.

To make reservations to experience a Getaway at Four Seasons Resort Maui, guests can reserve fourseasons.com/maui or call (808) 874-8000.

About Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Maui's iconic Forbes Five-Star resort is nestled on 15 acres of the breathtaking Wailea Coast. The 383-room oceanfront property is world-renowned for its comfortable opulence, impeccable service, luxurious amenities, and for living in harmony with its environment and community. The resort in Maui is also home to one of the nation's top-rated spas committed to wellness and three of Hawai'i's most acclaimed restaurants—Ferraro's Restaurant & Bar, Spago Maui, and DUO Steak and Seafood. This sophisticated home away from home caters to the needs and interests of all generations—offering world-class activities and one-of-a-kind Unforgettable Experiences, a museum quality art collection, three pools overlooking the azure-blue Pacific Ocean including an adults-only Serenity Pool with exclusive Missoni-designed cabanas, and more. Four Seasons Resort Maui, a Hawaiian vacation destination geared to action adventurers, those guests wishing to practice the fine art of doing nothing at all, and everyone in between. For more information, please visit https://www.fourseasons.com/maui/

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Maui