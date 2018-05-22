Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea Announces Partnership With Wally's Wine & Spirits

"So many of our guests are wine lovers," says Four Seasons Resort Maui's General Manager Marc Bromley. "We reached out to Christian because we wanted to elevate the wine collection to match the stunning character of these magnificent suites. We believe infusing the suite experience with his unique expertise has raised the bar for hotel wine experiences globally."

Dubbed "the wine therapist to the stars" by The New York Times, Navarro is widely considered one of the industry's leading experts. "It posed an exciting challenge to bring this caliber of wines into a resort setting, particularly in Hawaii," says Navarro, who handpicked 24 remarkable bottles specifically for the Resort's Elite Suite Wine Collection. "I chose wines that pair perfectly with the essence of the island as well as the Four Seasons Elite Suite experience," says Navarro, who is a longtime fan of the Resort.

Navarro, the luxury Resort's robust sommelier staff, and its award-winning culinary team combined talents to cultivate the following experiences for Elite Suite guests:

Glassology: Resort Manager Martin Dell is one of a handful of individuals certified by Riedel, whose fine glassware is featured throughout the suite, to conduct glass tastings and personally leads guests through a private, hands-on experience where they discover how glass shape, density and size effects taste.

Meet the Somms: The Resort proudly aids employees aspiring to develop their wine knowledge and boasts an impressive eighteen introductory, certified and advanced sommeliers across the property. Upon ordering a special bottle from Navarro's in-suite menu, a sommelier contacts the guest to ensure the best experience is delivered—from decanting to hand delivering surprise pairings.

Ultimate Pairing Dinner: The Resort offers a twist on its iconic Ultimate Dinner for Elite Suite guests. The Ultimate Pairing Dinner is designed around wine preferences discovered in personal consultation with a sommelier and chef. The private multi-course dinner can be held in-suite, after hours at the Serenity Pool, or any number of stunning ocean-front venues around the Resort.

Beyond the Bottle: The Elite Suite experience doesn't end when the bottle is empty. Through Navarro, the resort has arranged for guests to personally connect with featured winemakers and enjoy private winery tours across the globe. Through Riedel, arrangements have been made for personal tours of the Austrian glassmaking factory.

The rate for an oceanfront two-bedroom Elite Suites is USD 14,000 per night and features the Resort's comprehensive Complete Suite Experience, which includes a personal assistant. Watch a video about the suite here.

About Four Seasons Resort Maui: Maui's first and only Forbes Five-Star resort is nestled on 15 acres of the breathtaking Wailea Coast. The 380-room oceanfront property is world-renowned for its comfortable opulence, impeccable service, luxurious amenities and for living in harmony with its environment and community. A TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Hall of Famer, the resort in Maui is also home to one of the nation's top-rated spas committed to wellness and three of Hawaii's most acclaimed restaurants—Ferraro's Bar e Ristorante, Spago Maui and DUO Steak and Seafood.

