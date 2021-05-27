Four Seasons Resort Maui Invites Guests Who Give Back to Come Back

" Malama means 'to care for,' and this program is perfect for guests that are not only interested in leaving Maui a better place than when they arrived but also finding a deep meaningful connection to this very special place we call home," says Four Seasons Resort Cultural Ambassador " Aunty Wendy " Tuivaioge.

Lahaina Restoration Foundation is a nonprofit organization with the mission to restore, preserve and protect the physical, historical and cultural legacies of Maui, and honor the era of the Hawaiian Monarchy. Guests will embark on a three-hour discovery of Maui's history through measuring, describing and/or transcribing historic artifacts and documents from all eras of Maui's past, including Kingdom of Hawaii, Missionary, Whaling and Sugar periods. The experience includes a brief training session, work with historic objects, and a tour of a historic site or museum customized for the guest's interest.

Lahaina Restoration Foundation Deputy Executive Director Kimberly Flook says, "We are excited to offer a chance for guests to connect with Lahaina Restoration Foundation and to assist in the important work of museum collections care. By volunteering through the Resort's Malama Hawaii program, we will be able to further open the door to the past and bring more of Maui's unique stories to a broader audience."

The Resort originally launched the initiative upon reopening its doors in November 2020, in collaboration with Pacific Whale Foundation, as part of the state's Malama Hawaii program. Guests who volunteer for shoreline debris monitoring and clean-up work receive the same reward of a resort credit and future one-night accommodation.

Over the duration of the program's first six months, thousands of pieces of debris have been documented and discarded by the Resort's guest volunteers. "Four Seasons Maui has helped to bring engaged visitors to the island that are providing valuable community science work," says Pacific Whale Foundation Conservation Advocate Shelby Serra. "Guests are both removing the immediate threat of marine debris from our shorelines, while contributing valuable data that helps Pacific Whale Foundation mitigate the threat to whales, dolphins and all marine life."

Resort guests who are interested in participating in the Malama Hawaii program may contact the Concierge via email at [email protected] for more information.

About Four Seasons Resort Maui: Maui's legendary Forbes Five-Star resort is nestled on 15 acres of the breathtaking Wailea Coast. The 383-room oceanfront property is world-renowned for its comfortable opulence, impeccable service, luxurious amenities, and for living in harmony with its environment and community. The resort in Maui is also home to one of the nation's top-rated spas committed to wellness and three of Hawaii's most acclaimed restaurants—Ferraro's Bar e Ristorante, Spago Maui and DUO Steak and Seafood. This sophisticated home away from home caters to the needs and interests of all generations—offering world-class outdoor adventures and one-of-a-kind Unforgettable Experiences, cultural activities, a museum-quality art collection, three pools overlooking the azure-blue Pacific Ocean including an adults-only Serenity Pool with exclusive Missoni-designed cabanas, and more. Four Seasons Resort Maui, a Hawaiian vacation destination geared to action adventurers, those guests wishing to practice the fine art of doing nothing at all, and everyone in between.

