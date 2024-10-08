Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina Serves Up Tennis For All Seasons Retreat

Calling tennis enthusiasts to the courts December 6-8, 2024

KAPOLEI, Hawaii, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina is excited to present the Tennis For All Seasons Retreat, a bespoke three-day program is designed for tennis enthusiasts seeking both skill development and wellness immersion in paradise. The Tennis For All Seasons Retreat is the ultimate luxury tennis retreat that showcases the best on-and-off the courts, all set against the breathtaking beauty of Oahu's western coast from December 6-8.

With over 45 years of combined tennis coaching, the Tennis For All Seasons Retreat will be led by Roberta Russo, the Resort's Director of Tennis, and Adam Brewer, the Resort's Lead Wellness Specialist and RSPA Elite Tennis Professional. Russo is a former world ranking tennis professional with years of experience on the World Tennis Association circuit, including qualifying for the French Open and Italian Open. She is a certified coach with the USPTA, Italian Tennis Federation, and International Tennis Federation. Along with overseeing all wellness activities at Four Seasons, Brewer is a certified coach, trainer and author, with over 30 years' experience coaching tennis ranging from children and Division 1 athletes to the Association of Tennis Professional players. As a premier Hawaii tennis resort, players will be in good company under the direction of Russo and Brewer.

Designed for USTA 3.0 and higher rating players, the Tennis For All Seasons Retreat three-day retreat will feature personalized instruction tailored specifically for the dynamic nature of the player, and explore techniques, serve strategies, footwork, timing, and overall strategies to improve net game. The retreat will also feature a pre-arrival assessment to understand the player's goals in advance of the program.

Tennis For All Seasons Retreat Schedule:

Friday, December 6, 2024

3:30-5:30 p.m. - Registration & Welcome Reception

5:00-6:30 p.m. - Warm-up and Guided Play

Saturday, December 7, 2024

8:00-8:25 a.m. - Dynamic Warm-up & Mobility Work

8:30-10:30 a.m. - Technique & Strategy Masterclass

3:00-5:00 p.m. - Live Ball and Point Play

5:15-6:00 p.m. - Sunset Yoga

Sunday, December 8, 2024

8:00-8:30 a.m. - Ocean Breeze Beach Warm-up

8:30-9:00 a.m. - Technique & Tactics Session

3:00-5:00 p.m. – Round Robin Tournament

5:30-6:15 p.m. – Sunset Breathwork and Recovery

6:30 p.m. – Après Tennis Cocktail Reception

In between tennis sessions, enjoy an abundance of wellness experiences to curate a well-rounded curriculum to achieve mind, body and spirit wellness, including daily warm-ups and yoga programming to complement the tennis modalities.

The Tennis For All Seasons Retreat will be held December 6-8 and is USD 850 per person and includes 20 percent off spa treatments at Naupaka Spa & Wellness Centre.

Surrounded by 642 acres (260 hectares) of swaying palms, warm tropical breezes and the serene turquoise blue ocean, Four Seasons presents a haven-like setting to relax, reset, and renew one's spirit on Oahu. In addition to the Tennis For All Seasons Retreat, Naupaka Spa & Wellness Centre is a haven for healing, featuring an expansive 35,000 square-foot (3,250 square metre) facility with 12 treatment rooms, three outdoor healing hales, steam room, whirlpool, a lap pool, zen garden, relaxation lounge, and more. Personal fitness, tennis and pickleball instruction is also available through the Resort's Fitness Centre. Featuring world-class amenities, including a award-winning dining and curated programming, it is the perfect destination for guests seeking relaxation and adventure.

With an abundance of activities ranging from guided hikes, snorkeling and stand-up paddleboarding in the lagoon, to artisan workshops through the Resort's #FSWAYFINDERS program, there's endless possibilities.

Ace the next match and play even longer with the Resort's Fourth Night Free offer. Enjoy an extra day on the courts. To make a Resort reservation, book online or call 808 679 0079.

Media Contact:

Michelle Edwards

Director of Public Relations & Communications

Voice: (808) 225-2738

[email protected]

Four Seasons Resort O'ahu at Ko Olina

92-1001 Olani Street, Kapolei, Hawaii 96707

https://fourseasons.com/oahu

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina