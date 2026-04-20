Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach Appoints Mark Bingle as General Manager

Longtime Four Seasons leader brings nearly three decades of global experience to Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach announces that Mark Bingle has been appointed General Manager, bringing nearly three decades of Four Seasons experience to the iconic oceanfront retreat. Palm Beach's only Forbes Five-Star, AAA Five Diamond property, the Resort is set on a private stretch of the island's most coveted beach and has earned Two MICHELIN Keys in each of the award's first two years, making it one of only six in Florida and the only recipient in Palm Beach.

"Whatever our guests' expectations, we're going to meet and exceed them," says Mark Bingle, General Manager Post this Mark Bingle, Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, General Manager

A member of the Four Seasons family since 1996, Mark began his career as a Front Desk Agent at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, and has since built a global hospitality résumé spanning Eastern Europe, South America, and the United States.

Known for a people-first leadership style and a high bar for execution, Mark is focused on elevating the Resort experience through thoughtful personalization and the genuine warmth Four Seasons is known for.

"With the island's most coveted beachfront and a culture rooted in excellence, we are uniquely positioned to deliver an unparalleled resort experience. Whatever our guests' expectations, we're going to meet and exceed them," says Mark Bingle, General Manager, Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach.

Mark credits the Resort's team members as the heart of the guest experience, including many long-tenured employees who have welcomed families back year after year. "Our people are what make this place extraordinary," he says. "When your team feels supported and empowered, they create the kind of effortless, intuitive service guests remember."

Indiana-born and raised, Mark studied Spanish and Japanese linguistics at Georgetown University, and furthered his language studies at Nanzan University in Nagoya, Japan and Pontificia Universidad Católica del Ecuador in Quito. He speaks English, Czech, Japanese, and Spanish, reflecting a career shaped by global destinations, cultures, and teams.

A standout milestone in Mark's Four Seasons journey came in 2016, when he was appointed General Manager of two Four Seasons properties in Bogotá, leading both hotels in Colombia's dynamic capital. Today, he brings that same multi-dimensional leadership to Palm Beach, with a focus on elevating every aspect of the Resort for guests arriving to celebrate, restore, and connect.

No stranger to the destination, Mark's family has wintered on the island for years, and he now calls Palm Beach home with his husband, Juan, and their two dogs, Ollie and Mona. In his new role, Mark looks forward to building on the Resort's celebrated legacy, elevating every detail while keeping the experience deeply personal, warm, and unmistakably Palm Beach.

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach