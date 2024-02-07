Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo Celebrates Eighth Consecutive Forbes Travel Guide Five Stars honors

GUANACASTE, Costa Rica, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo proudly announces its eighth consecutive Forbes Travel Guide Five Stars award, reaffirming its commitment to providing unparalleled luxury and service in the hospitality industry. This prestigious recognition comes as the resort celebrates two decades of delivering unparalleled service and exceptional guest experiences. Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo is the only resort in Central America to be part of this elite group of hoteliers across the globe.

"Receiving the Forbes Travel Guide Five Stars for the eighth consecutive year is a testament to our team's dedication to providing exceptional experiences. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we look forward to continuing our legacy of delivering legendary service and unforgettable moments for our guests." said Ian-Robert Ciappara, General Manager, Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo. "At the heart of our resort is a dedicated team of individuals, some of whom have been with the resort since our inception, who extend the spirit of Pura Vida and genuine hospitality to each one of our guests."

Since its opening, Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo has consistently set the benchmark for luxury and service in the region. As part of the celebrations, the resort is thrilled to showcase recent enhancements, including the newly opened Wellness Shala, reimagination of Kids For All Seasons and Virador Beach Club. The Wellness Shala, a haven for relaxation and rejuvenation, features expanded wellness programs, offering guests an even more immersive and revitalizing experience. The Virador Beach Club, overlooking the pristine Papagayo Peninsula coastline, has undergone a transformation to enhance its beachfront offerings. The Eatery & Lounge at Virador Beach Club offers Eastern Mediterranean cuisine, helmed by Chef Khaled Natour will transport guests to the shores of the Med with a feast for the senses; Smell the aromatic spices, taste the authentic flavors, feel the textures of a Mezze platter while you hear the crashing waves and admire the splendid beach side dining. While Kids for All Seasons was inspired by the flora and fauna of the magical mangroves of Peninsula Papagayo led by Polyanna Paraskeva of Polyanna & Associates. The acclaimed Athens-based architect renowned for crafting imaginative realms for the young marks her captivating debut in Latin America with this project, promising an Eden of exploration.

Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo invites travelers from around the world to join in the celebration of excellence and experience the newly enhanced areas promising an unforgettable escape on the beautiful shores of the Papagayo Peninsula.

The Forbes Travel Guide Five Stars Award is a prestigious accolade that recognizes the pinnacle of luxury and hospitality. Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo is honored to be part of this elite group, and the continuous acknowledgment by Forbes Travel Guide is a testament to the resort's commitment to excellence.

