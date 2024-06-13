Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo Celebrates Pride Month with Specialty Cocktails and SIMON VANHEUKELOM'S SPECIAL ART WORKSHOP

"We are thrilled to support Pride Month and celebrate with our guests and the community," said Ian-Robbert Ciappara, General Manager, Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo. "Our specialty cocktails and events are a tribute to the LGBTQ+ community's resilience, creativity, and joy."

Cheers for PRIDE

Featuring five expertly crafted cocktails, each designed to represent the vibrant narrative of the queer community. These cocktails will be available at the resort's restaurants and bars throughout the month. Each cocktail is a testament to the creativity and spirit of Pride, with ingredients and names carefully chosen to celebrate the diversity and history of the LGBTQ+ community.

Electric Avenue: A vibrant cocktail symbolizing energy, creativity, and happiness, featuring Fat Wash Costa Rican white rum with coconut oil, fresh lime juice, pineapple syrup, and banana liquor.





Julius: Named after the first bar in New York City that defied the NY State Liquor Authority's rule prohibiting serving alcohol to homosexuals, this cocktail includes Don Julio Blanco tequila infused with butterfly pea tea, honey-ginger syrup, fresh lime juice, Luxardo liquor, and ginger air on top.





Gio: Representing the freshness of an Italian Caprese salad, this cocktail combines Gin Mare infused with basil, tomato cherry clarified water, lemongrass syrup, and Martini Bianco infused with orange peel.





Spring in a Glass: Embracing the essence of Mediterranean spices and flavors, this cocktail features Bombay Sapphire gin, Campari, lime juice, white wine and spiced syrup, and aquafaba, symbolizing passion and love.





Love-In 1970: Celebrating the first Gay Freedom Day march in Los Angeles, this cocktail mixes Cacique infused with grilled strawberry, fresh lime juice, bugambilea syrup, Cointreau, and tangerine foam.





Groovy Pound Cake: The pastry team has created a multicolor groovy pound cake blending the classic flavors of a butter pound cake and the colors of the LGBTQ+ flag

Mix-Media & Collage Workshop

The resort is collaborating with mix-media artist Simon Vanheukelom, using analogue collage art as a therapeutic process to create layered, narrative-driven pieces. His work often juxtaposes elements of reality, personal history, and emotions to craft compelling visual stories. The workshop will take place on June 19, 2024, providing a unique opportunity for attendees to explore their creativity through the medium of collage art.

In this exclusive workshop, Simon Vanheukelom will guide participants in expressing their worldviews through collage. Using scissors, glue, and an array of inspiring photos, attendees will delve deep into their subconscious to create striking, surreal images. This workshop emphasizes the joy of creation and the limitless possibilities of art, making it suitable for all creatives aged 16 and above, regardless of artistic background.

Celebrate Pride Month by joining this enriching workshop and walking away with your own original piece of art. Don't miss the chance to explore the world of collage with Simon Vanheukelom in the stunning setting of Four Seasons Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica.

Throughout June, the resort's social media platforms will dedicate special posts highlighting different aspects of the Pride celebration.

