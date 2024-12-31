Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica Unveils 2025 Visiting Wellness Practitioners Residency Program

"The program spans a broad spectrum of wellness disciplines—from sound healing and breathwork to yoga therapy and energy practices—curated to meet the evolving needs of our guests," said Arnaud Dieutegard, Senior Director of Spa. "This year, we are proud to bring renowned experts from four continents, supported by our local talents, to the Wellness Shala, creating a safe space for guests to explore diverse modalities, initiate transformation, find balance, and achieve peak performance."

Each practitioner will embark on a month-long residency, serving as the resort's on-site wellness expert during their tenure. From Koya Webb's fusion of yoga and energy work in January, which seamlessly integrates mindfulness with plant-based nutrition, to Rashia Bell's crystal healing ceremonies in April, which align the mind, body, and spirit through Chakra Energy Yoga and lunar rituals, each residency promises a unique and deeply personalized wellness journey.



"The Visiting Wellness Practitioners Residency Program is a testament to Four Seasons' unwavering pursuit of exceptional, life-enriching experiences," said Ian Robert Caparra, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica. "Through the expertise and vision of these distinguished practitioners, our guests are invited to embark on transformative journeys that go far beyond relaxation, inspiring profound personal growth and a renewed sense of harmony."

This year's offerings highlight the intersection of ancient traditions and cutting-edge modalities, exemplifying the resort's commitment to holistic well-being. Explore the therapeutic power of sound journeys with Daniel Byrne in March, diving into the heart-opening practice of mantra singing and acroyoga with Alejandra Ulate in June. Each residency reflects an unparalleled dedication to fostering physical vitality, emotional clarity, and spiritual growth, all set against the breathtaking natural beauty of Costa Rica's lush and pristine coastlines.

The 2025 Visiting Wellness Practitioners:

January, Koya Webb

Practice: Yoga & Energy Work

Dates: January 1 – January 31

Koya Webb, an internationally renowned yoga instructor, holistic health coach, and vegan advocate, is dedicated to cultivating self-care, mindfulness, and sustainable living. Her dynamic sessions weave together yoga, plant-based nutrition, and energy work to empower individuals in their pursuit of balance, purpose, and joy.

February, Kristyna Paulus

Practice: Yoga Therapy & Sculpt

Dates: February 1 – February 28

Kristyna Paulus, a master of yoga philosophy and Ayurveda, offers a personalized approach to yoga therapy. Her repertoire includes Hatha Yoga Masterclasses, Yoga Nidra, and Yoga Sculpt, all meticulously tailored to meet individual needs and deliver profound physical and emotional transformation.

March, Daniel Byrne

Practice: Sound Journeys & Breathwork

Dates: March 1 – March 31

Daniel Byrne, with over two decades of yoga practice and a specialization in Ashtanga and mindfulness, presents transformative experiences through breathwork and sound healing. His offerings invite participants into deeply meditative states, fostering renewal and introspection.

March, Rashia Bell

Practice: Yoga, Energy, and Crystal Healing

Dates: April 1 – April 30

Rashia Bell, a leading authority in crystal healing and energetic design, offers a suite of practices including Chakra Energy Yoga, Lunar Energy Ceremonies, and bespoke crystal card readings. Her sessions merge spiritual connectivity with holistic healing, creating a unique pathway to self-discovery.

April, Sarah Garden

Practice: Yoga Therapy

Dates: May 1 – May 31

Sarah Garden, director of Bodhi Tree Yoga Therapy, specializes in therapeutic yoga designed to alleviate back and neck pain. Her thoughtfully crafted sessions emphasize healing and reintegration, fostering physical restoration and inner compassion.

June, Alejandra Ulate

Practice: Yoga Fitness & Kirtan

Dates: June 1 – June 30

Alejandra Ulate blends her expertise in yoga, acroyoga, and mantra singing to create holistic wellness experiences. Her dynamic practices inspire inner peace and personal growth, seamlessly integrating movement, spirituality, and artistry.

July, Marianna Jacobs

Practice: Yoga & Energy Healing

Dates: July 1 – July 31

Marianna Jacobs, a Shamanic Energy Practitioner, draws upon training from indigenous healers worldwide to deliver ancient techniques such as Illumination and Soul Retrieval. Her transformative sessions are designed to clear energy blockages and restore harmony to the mind, body, and spirit.

September, Dr. Luz

Practice: Acupuncture & Energy Healing

Dates: September 1 – September 30

Dr. Luz, an accomplished practitioner from Ecuador, merges acupuncture with indigenous healing traditions to provide an integrative approach to wellness. Her meticulously designed sessions aim to enhance both physical vitality and mental equilibrium.

November, April May Gardner

Practice: Yoga

Dates: November 1 – November 30

April May Gardner, a distinguished Miami-based yoga instructor, offers transformative practices centered on mindfulness, yoga, and meditation. Her classes cultivate present-moment awareness and inner peace, fostering balance and harmony within.

December, Rebel & Muse

Practice: Acoustic Soundscapes & Yoga

Dates: December 1 – December 31

Founded by Melanie and Kaleo Wassman, Rebel & Muse combines yoga, music, and wellness retreats to inspire resilience and balance. Their December residency will feature acoustic soundscapes and practices designed to cultivate inner strength and tranquility.

