Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara Debuts Ty Warner Villa

"The Ty Warner Villa is truly the most exclusive and private accommodation." said Karen Earp, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara. "Mr. Warner commissioned an incredible group of experts in their craft to create a villa that would exceed the expectations of even the most discerning traveler."

Accessed by its own camera monitored private driveway, guests arrive at the villa to a sweeping outdoor terrace complete with an oceanfront 12'x15' heated plunge pool with whirlpool jets and bench seating, croquet lawn, Sonos surround sound system and fireplace surrounded by mature lush tropical landscaping. The custom outdoor teak furnishings including sofas, chaise lounges and dining sets paired with panoramic ocean views create the perfect atmosphere for entertaining and dining al fresco.

Inside the Ty Warner Villa, guests feel at home with an ultra-luxe palatial living and dining space. The open-concept area features custom wood wainscot and coffered wall paneling, white-washed wide plank oak floors, floor to ceiling windows, French doors, custom dim to warm recessed lighting, antique chandeliers, antique Persian rugs, inlaid Italian marquetry, an exquisite Moonshadow quartzite marble slab bar with dual wine storage and beverage centers and a backlit built-in craftsman library wall. True to the Resort's connection to the community, Ty Warner Villa showcases celebrated local artists and craftsman as well as period specific prints throughout.

Continuing through the coastal villa, the grand master bedroom sleeps two guests and is encased in floor to ceiling windows with sweeping views of the Santa Barbara coastline. The intimate yet modern bedroom features a fireplace with hand-painted tile, custom upholstered seating, 65" flat screen television, touchscreen controls and an indoor Sonos surround sound system. A spacious estate-sized walk-in wardrobe allows for each piece of the guests personal belongings to be tucked away and stored securely during their stay. For families or small parties, the Ty Warner Villa can connect to an additional bedroom with a spa bathroom.

Steps from the bedroom lies the zen-like bathroom retreat with indoor and outdoor spaces including, as the focal point, a deep soaking bathtub carved from a single piece of French limestone designed especially for the Ty Warner Villa. A floor to ceiling frameless glass wall to the right of the bathtub houses the dual couples rain shower with hand-painted tile, hand-leathered Gascone Limestone and Dornbracht chrome fixtures. On the opposite side of the expansive bathroom, guests find two single standing vanities with stone vessel sinks and Dornbracht chrome fixtures. Moving seamlessly through a 20 foot frameless glass wall to the 150 square foot outdoor jungle rain terrace, couples are immersed in a romantic experience unlike any other.

Directly off the spacious main living areas of the Ty Warner Villa lies a rich in color and history hallway with an antique craftsman carved bench seating and hand-woven wall coverings. The one-of-a kind space takes guests to a powder room and boasts French doors that open to a second outdoor mountain view terrace. The sunlit private patio with hand-made pottery, tranquil fountain with Andalusian hand-painted tiles, stone fire pit and custom single piece concrete dining table, that can transform into table tennis, offers another outdoor retreat for dining, relaxing or entertaining that is beyond compare.

Ty Warner Villa offers the renowned Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara butler service, complimentary car wash, pedicab transportation around the 22-acre property for the duration of guests' stay, access to the members only Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club as well as use of the private poolside cabana, Cabana 24. In addition, guests of Ty Warner Villa are offered select tee times at the recently renovated legendary Montecito Club. The Club's new Signature Jack Nicklaus Golf Course takes center stage and offers avid golfers an unparalleled experience in the destination.

At $12,500 per night, the Ty Warner Villa maintains the highest level of luxury, exclusivity and discretion.

For more information or to book, please visit online, call (805) 969-2261 or contact your travel professional.

