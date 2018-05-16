Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara Reopens June 1

The reopening of the Resort's 22 oceanfront acres follows a nearly five-month closure caused by the California mudslides. A team of experts worked diligently to restore the Resort to its original radiance, which included extensive landscaping and restoration of some back-of-house areas and guest rooms. Originally built in 1927 by architect Reginald Johnson, the Resort is known for its authentic Spanish Colonial splendour, picturesque oceanside location and exemplary service.

New this summer, the Resort's new Anacapa Suite will open in July, offering guests 2,500 square feet of livable luxury overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Butterfly Beach. Adding to the selection of specialty suites and bungalows, the Anacapa Suite will feature a 15"x17" plunge pool, fire pit and private driveway, and includes complimentary access to the private-membership Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club.

Also this summer, Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara's popular Summer Tasting Series returns with a new lineup of the best local purveyors, distillers and winemakers. Guests are invited to experience the bounty of Santa Barbara via three tasting events set within several of the Resort's standout venues. Additionally, new culinary and spa offerings are being introduced, further enhancing the guest experiences already available.

"On behalf of our 600 passionate and dedicated employees, I am thrilled to announce that our iconic Resort is back – and better than ever," said Karen Earp, general manager of Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara. "We look forward to welcoming our guests 'home' to experience the best of the American Riviera, beginning with our prime summer season."

In celebrating its reopening, along with its 90th year, Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara is currently offering the Experience More – Resort Credit Package, which includes luxurious accommodations and a Resort credit of up to $300. Guests may use their credit to experience more of the Resort – from scenic oceanfront dining at Bella Vista, handcrafted cocktails and sunset tapas at Ty Lounge, to tennis lessons, spa treatments and more. For more information, please visit online, call (805) 969-2261 or contact your travel professional (chain code FS.)

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-seasons-resort-the-biltmore-santa-barbara-reopens-june-1-300649317.html

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara

Related Links

https://www.fourseasons.com

