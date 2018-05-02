Four Senior Leadership Team Promotions at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Last May, the company announced a reorganization into four strategic business centers to better serve its customer and employee needs, while maintaining competitive market positioning. Building on that move, the talent alignment announced today will be organized into two levels – one team of executive vice presidents, and a broader senior leadership team, including vice presidents – and features executive representation from each of the company's main business areas.

"The introduction of an executive team and expansion of our senior leadership team is a vital step in enhancing our strategic planning process and continuing our positive momentum," said Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "The newly structured teams will better align our organization and talent with our goals, supporting Boston Mutual's efforts to further deepen our talent development opportunities and achieve greater levels of growth."

The following individuals have been promoted:

David C. Mitchell , CLU, MSI – Executive Vice President, External Affairs & Corporate Communications

Mary T. Tillson , FLMI, ALHC, ACS, HIA, MHP – Executive Vice President, Legacy Operations (Administration and Claims)

Grant D. Ward, Sr. J.D. – Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary – Legal, Compliance and Human Resources

Susan J. Gardner , CPA, LLIF – Vice President, Controller

