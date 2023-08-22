FOUR SOHAGI LAW GROUP ATTORNEYS NAMED "BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental and land use law firm The Sohagi Law Group announced today that Best Lawyers has recognized Managing Partner Margaret Sohagi in the 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America, and Associates Mark Desrosiers, Matthew Wang and Milja Miric in the fourth edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America. Best Lawyer awards are compiled "by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers" and honor "only the top 5.3% of elite lawyers in the nation across 150 practice areas."

"Ranking the most exceptional legal minds requires sustained commitment and considerable intricacy. We leave no stone unturned, ensuring that that each stage of the Best Lawyers awards cycle is thorough," states the periodical. "Our dedication to accuracy is backed by a Purely Peer Review® process that we developed for the first edition and have maintained across decades of research."

Ms. Sohagi's practice for the last 30 years has focused on assisting cities, counties, and other public agencies navigate the legal complexities of land use, California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA)and Climate Change. Ms. Sohagi provides constructive, practical legal advice, working directly with lead agency counsel, staff, appointed elected officials. When necessary, she zealously defends lead agencies' land use approvals and environmental determinations in judicial proceedings, and frequently heads mediation teams in settlement discussions.

Mr. Desrosiers advises public agencies on environmental and land use matters at the administrative, trial, and appellate level. He focuses his practice on complex issues and projects under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and Planning and Zoning Laws. Representative projects include General Plan updates, affordable housing projects, mixed-use developments, and public works projects.

Mr. Wang represents public agencies throughout the state in land use issues. In addition to reviewing EIRs for development projects, he has directly assisted with cannabis regulation, drafted development agreements for retail and residential projects, and assisted staff with vital surface/groundwater issues. Matt has served as the primary advisor to a county planning commission.

Ms. Miric advises public agencies on environmental and land use matters, focusing on issues arising under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the California Planning and Zoning Law. Ms. Miric's background working with public agencies gives her valuable understanding into how to prepare complex administrative records and advise public sector clients in CEQA litigation.

The Sohagi Law Group handles complex transactional and litigation matters for public agencies, including cities, counties, townships, state agencies, special districts, commissions and authorities. Its attorneys draw upon their extensive expertise in all areas of environmental and land use law to advise clients navigate existing laws and regulations and keep them up to date on emerging environmental issues such as climate change and greenhouse gas regulation.

SOURCE The Sohagi Law Group