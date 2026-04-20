Four Spokane Creators Star in Colormatics' Spokane In‑Spo Campaign

Colormatics and Visit Spokane are showcasing four local creators in a new storytelling campaign that brings Spokane's culture to life.

SPOKANE, Wash., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-service creative agency Colormatics has partnered with Visit Spokane to launch Spokane In-Spo, a storytelling campaign highlighting four local creators and their connection to the city.

Each short film explores the work, perspective, and creative process of a different Spokane-based artist, illustrator, or designer.

The films are rolling out across Visit Spokane's social media and digital channels, showcasing Spokane's culture and creative scene through the voices of the people who live it.

The campaign features the following Spokane-based creators:

Ben Joyce, Painter and Mixed-Media Artist

Bee Rose, Founder of H IS FOR LOVE

Noreen Hiskey, Chef and Co-owner of Indicana

John and Cindy Bryant and their sons, Founders of No‑Li Brewhouse

Visit Spokane is using the films to engage both local audiences and potential visitors, highlighting the city as a hub for creativity and culture.

"This campaign was designed to let local creators share their own stories," said Chris Marcus, Co-Founder and CEO of Colormatics. "Our goal was to produce films that feel true to each creator's voice while presenting Spokane's culture authentically to residents and visitors."

Colormatics handled concept development, production, and post-production, ensuring that all four films maintain a consistent creative identity while reflecting the individuality of each featured creator.

The full campaign and films are available on the Spokane In-Spo landing page at Spokane In-Spo.

About Colormatics:

In an era of shrinking attention spans, Colormatics helps brands break through with video-first storytelling. As a video-led creative agency, Colormatics blends insights, creative, and media strategy to deliver campaigns that inspire, engage, and drive measurable results.

Media Contact:

Chris Marcus

Co-Founder

[email protected]

(866) 256-3763

https://www.colormatics.com/

SOURCE Colormatics