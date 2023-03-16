Four Star General Cleaning Service Shares Its Tips For Cleaning A Medical Office

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cleaning a medical office is not as simple as cleaning a regular office space. Healthcare facilities like doctor's offices, clinics, and hospitals require a clean and hygienic environment to prevent the spread of bacteria and germs. To help medical facilities maintain a safe and clean environment, Four Star General Cleaning Service, a specialized cleaning company in NYC, has released a list of dos and don'ts of cleaning a medical office .

The dos of cleaning a medical office include:

Use appropriate cleaning products: Medical facilities require cleaning products that are safe and effective in killing bacteria and viruses. It is crucial to use appropriate cleaning solutions that are effective against infectious agents.



Pay attention to high-touch surfaces: High-touch surfaces, including doorknobs, light switches, and countertops, require frequent cleaning and disinfection. These surfaces can harbor bacteria and viruses that can spread easily to patients and staff.



Follow proper cleaning and disinfection procedures: Proper cleaning and disinfection procedures must be followed daily to ensure that all surfaces are cleaned thoroughly. This includes using the correct concentration of cleaning products and allowing the surfaces to dry before use.



Use personal protective equipment (PPE): Cleaning staff must use PPE, including gloves, masks, and gowns when cleaning a medical facility. This protects them from exposure to infectious agents.

The don'ts of cleaning a medical office include:

Do not use harsh chemicals: Harsh chemicals can damage medical equipment and surfaces. It is essential to use appropriate cleaning solutions that are safe and effective.



Do not cross-contaminate: Cross-contamination occurs when bacteria or viruses are spread from one surface to another. It is crucial to use different cleaning tools for each surface and to disinfect the cleaning tools between uses.



Do not neglect hidden surfaces: Hidden surfaces, including the undersides of tables and chairs, can harbor bacteria and viruses. It is necessary to clean and disinfect these surfaces regularly.



Do not forget to train cleaning staff: Proper training is essential to ensure that janitors follow proper cleaning and disinfection procedures. This includes proper use of PPE and proper disposal of medical waste.

Four Star General Cleaning Service has been cleaning medical facilities for over 30 years. Their janitorial team is trained in the latest cleaning methods and is committed to providing professional cleaning services that meet medical cleaning regulations.

