Four Steps Telcos Must Take to Transform into Techcos to Capture Untapped Enterprise 5G Returns and Combat Revenue Decline

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, diminishing revenues, a growing consumer demand for digital services, and a lucrative but underserved enterprise market mean that traditional telcos can no longer afford to be merely connectivity providers. They must transition to becoming technology companies (techcos) to survive. In its latest whitepaper, How Telcos Can Transform into Techcos, based on exclusive research and extensive interviews across the industry, ABI Research provides a four-step process for telcos to successfully make the techco transition.

"The traditional telco business model must be reinvented. ABI Research sees a clear signal for mobile operators to increasingly deploy automated solutions to streamline operations, optimize resource allocation, and drive cost efficiencies. At the same time, the big focus now for mobile operators is on added consumer services, as well as on enterprises in dire need of 5G connectivity for their digital transformation efforts," says Dimitris Mavrakis, Senior Director at ABI Research.

According to the whitepaper, the four steps telcos must take to transform into techcos are:

Embrace 5G-as-a-Service Invest in Vertical Ecosystems Digitize Network Management Become Active Contributors to Cellular Innovation

"Transforming into a techco can be a huge change for many mobile operators, requiring a reevaluation regarding technological capabilities, corporate culture, and target audience. Therefore, it's vital to map out the strategies that will effectively support this transformation. The whitepaper details a four-step process that telcos can use to traverse the telco-to-techco journey. It also places emphasis on the importance of The 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) standardization and Standard Essential Patent (SEP) development, and how telcos need to be involved in both standards discussions and owning a significant patent holding."

Download the whitepaper, How Telcos Can Transform into Techcos; A 4-Step Action Plan, to learn more.

