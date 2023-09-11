Four Surprises at DSEI Defense & Security Expo - Stand H4-467

Three Innovations From a Legacy Source, Plus a New Name: Integris

BRISTOL, England, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you will be attending the DSEI defense and security event in London, Sept. 12–15, consider visiting Stand H4-467. You will discover the quality armor company known for a quarter century as TenCate Advanced Armour under its new name, Integris Composites, displaying innovations that extend its legacy and pioneer the frontier of armor.

"The company known for providing the world's military and law enforcement with protective armor for more than 25 years has changed its name and broadened its mission," says CEO John W. Mercer.

Three New Things

"At DSEI, Defence and Security Equipment International, we are showcasing three achievements that project the traditional role of armor — particularly composite armor — into the future," says Steve Wilde, the Integris representative based in Bristol.

"Visit Integris at our DSEI stand, and we will show you recent triumphs of ballistic and survivability design, engineering, and manufacturing," adds Wilde.

1. Optronics: Technology to Protect Technology. Integris is demonstrating an optronics housing that illuminates the company's ability to produce an emerging category of dual-role composites providing protection as well as a structure that serves as the housing for optronic technologies. These composites offer outstanding ballistic and spall protection combined with structural integrity and environmental durability.

"The Ukraine conflict has triggered a rapid and remarkable transformation and acceleration of defense industry innovation. Our dual-role composites for UK and European defense projects in conjunction with Thales, General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin are a part of the industry's response to the changing environment," explains Wilde.

2. Mind the Gap. As anyone riding the Tube in London knows, there's danger between the platform and the train. The same has been true in armor, especially naval armor applications, where the ballistic protection within compartments are vulnerable at the abutment of one plate with another. At DSEI, Integris is showing new solutions that provide up to 97 percent ballistic cover protection to entire compartments or individual bulkheads.

"Even better is the Integris Full Installation Process, a proprietary capability we have developed to deliver complete survivability solutions. Starting with our templating process, Integris performs a 3D scan of the compartment, then moves to design, engineering, manufacturing and final installation of the ballistic solution," adds Wilde.

3. The Cat's Meow Ballistic Carrier. Responding to the need for a covert, minimalistic, ballistic carrier for diplomats and security principals that's capable of defeating high-threat rounds (5.56x45 mm and SS109 bullets), Integris developed the CX-503-SA ballistic plate. The overall solution, including the carrier and front and back plates, is less than 5 kilograms (11 pounds) comparable to that of a household cat.

"We will demonstrate the plate technology at our stand H4-467, and you can see this remarkable HAVOC vest ensemble at the C2R-FAST stand, H1-228," said Wilde.

Unique Capability

Effective armor not only stops bullets but incorporates considerable other properties as well," adds Jan Grimberg, Sr. VP Marketing & Sales EMEA. "We are working with leading shipyards, naval design companies as well as OEM's of military vehicles. Through modeling and simulation, Integris regularly helps Ministry of Defense officials move from the initial conversations about emerging needs to defining precision specifications and ultimately proving a ready to be installed armor system," adds Grimberg. "This is a unique capability."

"Our name has changed, but not our company, nor our dedication to customers and innovation, nor our commitment to creating cutting-edge composite solutions," says CEO Mercer. "Integris maintains the ability to develop, test and manufacture armor solutions in its Danish, French and U.S. facilities."

