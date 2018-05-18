Four Things to Think About When Planning Your Wedding

ERIE, Pa., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement last year, no doubt a lot of planning has gone into their big day. According to the popular wedding planning site The Knot, couples spend an average of 15 hours per week planning their weddings. But how much time do you spend planning for life after the wedding?

Once you've found the person to spend the rest of your life with, make sure you're thinking ahead and planning for the bigger financial picture. Erie Insurance offers four key insurance-related discussions to have with your spouse-to-be.

How can we protect our rings? It's important to make sure you have the right insurance to cover your rings if they're lost or stolen. There are more than 1.5 million burglaries each year in the United States , according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, resulting in $3.6 billion in losses—an average of $2,400 per burglary. Have your rings appraised to establish their value. Keep your store receipts and take a picture of the rings. Having pictures and documentation helps speed up the claims process if you ever have to file a claim. Also, keep your rings in a safety deposit box when you're not wearing them. Do we want to share our vehicles? Once you are married, your spouse will generally be covered on your auto insurance policy and vice versa. If you become a two-car home, you may be eligible for a multi-car discount. This could mean opportunity for savings. You should also consider bundling your car insurance with your homeowners and/or life insurance which can result in even more savings. Additionally, some insurance companies offer a lower rate for married couples, so talk to your local Erie Insurance agent to find out if you are eligible for discounts. How should we protect our valuables? If you purchase or receive new furniture, art pieces or any other new belongings, make sure those items are covered in case of theft, fire or natural disaster. If you are combining your belongings into one apartment, update your renters insurance policy. What should we do before we start remodeling? Adding on to your existing home can mean workers doing potentially dangerous jobs in or around your house. When hiring a contractor, request a certificate of insurance to confirm their liability and workers' compensation coverage.

"Getting married is the perfect time to take a fresh look at your entire financial picture, including your insurance needs," says Doug Smith, executive vice president, Sales and Products, at Erie Insurance. "It's much better to plan before the wedding so there are no surprises later."

