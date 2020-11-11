Four Thousand COVID-19 Recovered Members of Shincheonji Church of Jesus Donate Plasma for the Third Time Starting November 16th

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the heart to alleviate and end the suffering COVID-19 brings, Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Shincheonji) stated that it will conduct its third group plasma donation drive starting on November 16th for three weeks. About 4,000 Shincheonji members are expected to participate in this plasma drive, including 1,700 who already participated in the two previous plasma donation drives.

Letters to Shincheonji

The efforts of Shincheonji Church in plasma donation, which have most recently been acknowledged in written letters sent by over 70 US Congressional and other government leaders, have become an ongoing demand. Last month, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) requested that Shincheonji participate in plasma donation stating, "It is necessary to quickly develop plasma treatment through group plasma donation, in the current absence of an effective treatment in the midst of the continuous occurrence of COVID-19 at home and abroad."

Shincheonji had already conducted two group plasma donation drives last July and September. Out of the 2,030 people who participated in plasma donation for the purpose of developing plasma treatment, 1,700 were members of Shincheonji Church. 312 members participated at least twice.

The third group plasma donation will take place at the Indoor Stadium of Daegu Athletics Center, with volunteers in place to assure a smooth operation. Just like the first and second plasma donation drives, the participants will decline receiving the travel expense assistance of 20,000 to 30,000 won, to lessen the burden on taxpayers.

"I was glad and grateful to hear on the news (CG Green Cross) that the plasma treatment is being used at the point-of-care situation. It's the most valuable thing we can do [as people who have recovered from COVID]," one member of Shincheonji Church of Jesus said. "Through our experience of participating in plasma donation, all the members of our congregation have realized that the power to overcome COVID-19 is tolerance, love, and unity. We will put in our utmost effort so that South Korea can overcome COVID-19 through plasma treatment," he added.

He also added, "I understand that many are concerned at the fact that the shutdown orders for church facilities have been lifted by regions. Please be assured that every Shincheonji church in South Korea plans to continue having services online until the COVID-19 situation becomes stable, whether or not the orders for facility shutdown and ban on gathering are lifted, to ensure our congregation members are protected and for the sake of health and safety of our communities."

During the last regular briefing, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters' Deputy Director Kwon Joon-wook stated, "For the purpose of developing plasma treatment, about 4,000 Shincheonji members plan to participate in plasma donation for three weeks, starting on the 16th. We are grateful for the active participation of Shincheonji, and for the cooperation of the City of Daegu and the Korean Red Cross."

Beyond plasma donations, Shincheonji Church has dedicated itself to international humanitarian efforts. Church volunteers in the US have aided in supporting firefighters in recent devastating wildfires, schools where students face the hardship of online learning transition and through nationwide blood drives in the face of the nation's massive blood donation shortages.

Contact:

Scott Alwin

5623445016

[email protected]

SOURCE SCJ NEWS