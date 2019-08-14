Four-Time Grammy Winner TLC To Headline Advertising Week Opening Concert

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advertising Week (AW), the world's largest annual gathering of advertising, brand, creative, entertainment, marketing, media and technology industry leaders, today announced TLC as the headliner for their 2019 opening concert and the launch of the Future Is Female platform. The award will honor rising young stars of the advertising and marketing industry.

Nine winners will be announced on September 23, live from Times Square where 1990s legends TLC—the best-selling American female group in history with more than 65 million records sold—will take the stage in front of thousands of industry professionals to kick off the 16th annual Advertising Week. The evening is presented in partnership with NCC Media.

"Now more than ever, elevating emerging stars, shining the spotlight on the generation born in the 1990s, and recognizing those who are breaking barriers in an industry historically dominated by men is vital," said Ruth Mortimer, Managing Director of Global Education and Development at Advertising Week. "TLC did that when they broke through in the 1990s, and are still doing it today."

Mortimer will chair a panel of judges set to include Gina Grillo, CEO of The Advertising Club; Quynh Mai, Founder & CEO of Moving Content & Image; Monique Nelson, Chair & CEO of UWG; and Elena Sotomayor, Executive Vice President of Cárdenas Marketing Network.

Nominations are free and currently open through September 13. Colleagues may submit on behalf of a nominee, and self-nominations are permitted. Honorees will be selected based on a combination of proven achievements, demonstrated ability to effect organizational change, commitment to external impact, ability to mentor others, and endorsements.

Across AW, thought leadership tracks— including the Future Is Female— as well as Diversity & Inclusion, and Brand Purpose take center stage. Advertising Week's Impact Makers Stage will focus on the critical link between bottom line success and how brands must stand for something to generate and foster loyalty. Among those slated to appear on the Impact Makers Stage are Fashion Model icon, Iman; Laverne Cox, Actress and Activist; Jayanta Jenkins, Global Executive Creative Director, HP; Manuel Oliver, Social Activist; Christena J. Pyle, Executive Director, Times Up Advertising; Michael Roth, Chairman & CEO, Interpublic Group; and Diego Scotti, CMO, Verizon.

To learn more or submit an application, please visit:

http://newyork.advertisingweek.com/news/article/-aw-honors-presents-future-is-female-presented-by-aw-and-ncc-media

About Advertising Week:

Advertising Week (AW) is the premier global event platform for advertising, brand, creative, entertainment, marketing, media and technology industry. With roots going back to New York City in 2004, Advertising Week's global footprint has expanded to include AWEUROPE (London); AWASIA (Tokyo); AWAPAC (Sydney); AWAFRICA (Johannesburg); AWLATAM (Mexico City). Beyond the six major global editions, AW360 is the industry's premier year-round thought leadership destination and AWLEARN, launching later this Fall, is the world's first global continuing professional development platform.

