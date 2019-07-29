Four-time NBA Champion John Salley Joins Leading Edge Pharms as EVP of Marketing

HENDERSON, Nevada, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Edge Pharms, Inc. (Leading Edge), a biotechnology company developing novel cannabinoid therapies and innovative delivery systems, announced today that former professional basketball player and cannabis advocate John Salley has been appointed as Executive Vice President of marketing, effective immediately.

Salley will help Leading Edge market CANNAVERA®, its lineup of CBD-based topical pain and inflammation solutions. He is involved in promoting several wellness initiatives and is a noted vegan.

"I tried Leading Edge's topical oil for a chronic back pain issue that was keeping me awake at night," said Salley. "The bottom line is the product works. The oil eased my discomfort, allowing me to sleep through the night for the first time in years. As I learned more about the company, it became clear that behind the product was a commitment to the science of CBD and a natural approach to improving lives. I'm excited to join the team and look forward to building market momentum for Leading Edge and CANNAVERA."

Leading Edge products contain the company's proprietary compound Silvidiol™, a CRO-tested delivery system that allows CBD to reach the pain site without systemic absorption. The company also adheres to the FDA's Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) to ensure consistent quality across their product line.

"We were excited when John expressed interest in joining Leading Edge," said David Chadwick, CEO of Leading Edge. "Obviously, the initial association is basketball and the sports pain relief market. However, John has long since transcended that to focus on audiences looking for natural lifestyle solutions. In John, we are joined by someone who is committed to healthy living and will be a great brand ambassador for the company."

ABOUT LEADING EDGE PHARMS, INC.

Leading Edge Pharms, Inc. (LEP) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid therapies and innovative delivery platforms. LEP is the developer of CANNAVERA™ pain relief products, available in pharmacies across the United States. All LEP products are manufactured in FDA registered facilities adhering to current Good Manufacturing Practices and are available at www.LENCURA.com .

