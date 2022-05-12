Four-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, Teams with JAXJOX for the Next Win in Home Fitness

Michael Duane Johnson Joins Inaugural Advisory Council to Provide Support and Drive Growth

SEATTLE, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JAXJOX, a leader in connected fitness technology, today announced that four-time Olympic gold medal winner Michael Duane Johnson has joined its advisory board. Johnson will focus on supporting the JAXJOX executive team, advising them on growth strategy and workout programming for their all-in-one connected fitness platform.

Olympic Gold Medalist Michael Duane Johnson, JAXJOX Advisor JAXJOX Interactive Studio

Since retiring from competitive track and field, Johnson has developed his own performance brand, Michael Johnson Performance (MJP). MJP specializes in training youth athletes, in addition to professional athletes across all sports to improve their athletic performance. Johnson's background in performance training will help JAXJOX's team optimize their workout programming.

"JAXJOX's innovative workouts and one-touch weight adjustability is one-of-a-kind," said Johnson. "JAXJOX delivers the most versatile and personalized connected workouts I've experienced. I look forward to advising the team as they continue to build on a data-centric fitness platform."

In 2021, JAXJOX delivered the highly anticipated Interactive Studio, a versatile smart home gym that includes 142 lbs of connected free-weight equipment with real-time performance tracking and interactive live and on-demand coaching for a personalized workout experience.

"We're honored to have Michael Johnson join our advisory board," said Stephen Owusu, JAXJOX CEO. "His combined athletic background and business acumen bring a unique perspective to the JAXJOX team. With the support of Michael, we will continue our mission to provide a personalized workout experience to help our members become healthier and stronger."

Since the launch of Interactive Studio JAXJOX has experienced significant growth and a customer satisfaction rate of 98%. On average, members work out at least three times per week and lift more weight over time.

The JAXJOX Interactive Studio consists of four smart connected products, including the award-winning KettlebellConnect 2.0 and DumbbellConnect, with automatic one-touch adjustability and real-time tracking, replacing the need of 6 kettlebells and 16 dumbbells with 142 lbs of digital weight, a smart push up device and a digital, vibrating foam roller. The Interactive Studio retails for $2500 plus a $39/mo membership fee to access live and on-demand workouts, personalized tracking and workout recommendations.

For more information visit JAXJOX.com.

About JAXJOX:

JAXJOX is a fit-tech company reimagining traditional fitness solutions through its AI-powered, all-in-one connected fitness platform. JAXJOX creates compact, smart exercise equipment with real-time personalized tracking and a variety of workouts led by expert trainers, making it more accessible for their members to reach wellness goals from the comfort of their homes. JAXJOX's flagship product is the InteractiveStudio, a freestanding, all-in-one smart home gym designed to provide personal guidance for total-body training across strength, cardio and recovery. It includes a 43" touchscreen TV, as well as four digitally adjustable connected products, replacing the need for 6 kettlebells and 16 dumbbells. JAXJOX is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lindsay Stevens

213.200.9638

[email protected]

SOURCE JAXJOX