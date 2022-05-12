Four-Time Oscar Nominee and 11-Time Goya Winner Alberto Iglesias to Receive Honorary Doctorate at Berklee Valencia

An 11-time Goya winner and four-time Academy Award nominee, Iglesias will be recognized for his extraordinary career accomplishments, his masterful display of poetic artistry, his profound understanding of the symbiosis between visual and musical expressions, and for the influence of his creative work on an entire generation of composers. In the last five years the Valencia campus has awarded honorary doctorates to John McLaughlin, Al Di Meola, Imogen Heap, Lila Downs, and Gilberto Gil.

This year's commencement festivities are the highlight of Berklee Valencia's 10th anniversary celebrations and will begin on the evening of Saturday, July 2, at 10:00 p.m. with La Nit de Berklee, Berklee Valencia's commencement concert, at the City of Arts and Sciences. The concert will feature a selection of performances from a global cast of student vocalists, instrumentalists, dancers, and arrangers from the graduating class, as well as a musical tribute to Iglesias's work.

About Alberto Iglesias

A native of San Sebastián, Alberto Iglesias is one of Spain's most revered international composers. With a musical background that includes studies in piano, composition, counterpoint, and electronic music, Iglesias has composed music for more than 40 soundtracks since the early '80s.

He is recognized globally for his collaborations with some of the most prestigious Spanish film directors, including Pedro Almódovar, Julio Medem, Iciar Bollaín, Bigas Luna, and Isabel Coixet. He has also worked with international film directors John Malkovich, Oliver Stone, Fernando Mirelles, and Marc Foster, among many others.

Over a career that has spanned more than 20 years, Iglesias has garnered numerous recognitions for his work. He has won 11 Goya Awards for Best Original Soundtrack, for The Red Squirrel (1993), Earth (1996), Lovers of the Arctic Circle (1998), All About My Mother (1999), Sex and Lucia (2001), Talk to Her (2002), Volver (2006), Broken Embraces (2009), Even the Rain (2010), The Skin I Live In (2011), and Pain and Glory (2019). He's also taken home several international awards, including the Best Soundtrack Award at the Cannes Film Festival (for Pain and Glory in 2019), Best Composer at the European Film Awards (for Volver in 2006), and Soundtrack Composer of the Year at the World Soundtrack Awards (2005 and 2012).

The Spanish Ministry of Culture has recognized him twice for his outstanding contributions to the Spanish cinematographic scene (Premio Nacional de Cinematografía, 2007) and for his role in the music field (Medallas de Oro al Mérito en las Bellas Artes, 2017)

He is also a four-time Award Academy nominee in the Best Original Score category, for The Constant Gardener (2005), The Kite Runner (2007), Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011), and Parallel Mothers; a Golden Globe Awards nominee for Best Original Score (2007 and 2022); and a British Academy Film Awards nominee for Best Original Music (2005, 2007, and 2011).

In addition to his film compositions, Iglesias's musical work includes a wide range of symphonic, chamber, and vocal music genres. He has collaborated closely with Spanish choreographer Nacho Duato and the Compañía Nacional de Danza to compose and produce the pieces Cautiva (1992), Tabulae (1994), Cero Sobre Cero (1995), and Self (1997).

