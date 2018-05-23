Four tips for smooth sailing this boating season

ERIE, Pa., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After a long winter, boat enthusiasts are ready to get the boat out of storage and hit the water. Before making waves, it's important to check your boat and all your equipment. Even if your boat has been in a protective shelter during the cold winter months, damage is still possible. Some of the damages could be covered by boat insurance.

Follow these tips for a safe boating season.

"If you want protection for your own boat – including permanently attached equipment, any boating equipment and accessories, outboard motors and boat trailers – you need to carry physical damage coverage. Routine maintenance is not covered under your boat policy," says Dave Freeman, vice president, Personal Lines and Regional Underwriting Officer at Erie Insurance.

Erie Insurance offers coverage for your boat and provides four tips to make sure it is ready for summer.

Inspect the boat. Hoses and other rubber parts may be affected by dry rot. Also, take a look at all the metal surfaces and electrical areas for corrosion. Check the fluid levels. Just like a car your boat needs several fluids to run smoothly. Make sure your oil, power steering, power trim, coolant and gear oil are all at satisfactory levels before you head out. Test the battery. If your battery is more than four years old, it's probably time for a replacement. Sailors for the Sea recommend charging and checking for connection corrosion at the beginning of the season. Pack your safety gear. Make sure your boat has all the appropriate safety equipment on board. This includes life jackets, fire extinguishers, visual distress signals, a bailer, an anchor, a first aid kit, a flashlight and a bell or whistle. You should also make sure to bring a fully charged cell phone with you whenever you head out.

If you decide to pass on insuring your boat against damages, experts still suggest a call your insurance agent.

"Boat owners should at a minimum carry liability insurance, which covers them for any damage they may cause to someone's property or if they cause an injury to someone else," says Freeman.

