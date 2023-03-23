Four UBS advisors in Florida named to the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list

TAMPA, Fla., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Pamela Mitchell, Ashley Laubach, Mary Angela Lauritano and Samantha Parker-Hopkins, four of the firm's Florida-based financial advisors, have been named to the Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list for 2023.

Mitchell is based in the firm's Naples office, Laubach is based in Orlando, Lauritano is based in St. Petersburg, and Parker-Hopkins is based in Tampa. Each of them have been recognized on the list for the fourth consecutive time.

"We are proud to once again see these talented advisors recognized with this prestigious distinction," said Gregory Kadet, Managing Director, Florida Market, UBS Wealth Management USA. "Their inclusion is a tribute to their long-standing commitment and excellence in serving their clients, who represent many of Florida's business owners, executives, corporations and families. Their tireless dedication for helping clients achieve their financial goals is truly admirable, and we are honored to have them represent UBS."

Naples

Pamela Mitchell, CFP®, joined UBS in 2007 and focuses on multigenerational, education and retirement planning that helps investors meet their long-term financial goals.

Orlando

Ashley H. Laubach, CFP®, CRPS®, joined UBS in 2001 and specializes in asset allocation, portfolio management, charitable giving, and estate planning strategies.

St. Petersburg

Mary Angela Lauritano, CFA®, joined UBS in 2005 and has more than 30 years of experience in personalized, comprehensive asset management, retirement, and estate planning strategies.

Tampa

Samantha Parker-Hopkins, CIMA®, CFP®, CEPA®, CRPS®, joined UBS in 2008 and provides financial planning for individuals and institutional consulting for nonprofits and businesses.

The 2023 Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list features 1,697 women who manage almost $2.3 trillion in assets. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information, visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-women-advisors/.

