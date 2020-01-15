Four Veteran Finance and Real Estate Attorneys Join Waller in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP announced today that four prominent Birmingham attorneys – Jesse S. Vogtle, Jr., Randolph H. Lanier, Eric T. Ray and Paul H. Greenwood – have joined Waller's Birmingham office as partners. They previously practiced at Balch & Bingham, LLP.

"It's very exciting to welcome these accomplished attorneys," said Waller partner Larry Childs, who joined the firm when it opened its Birmingham office in 2005. "Growing our capabilities and depth in Birmingham is a key priority for the firm and this is a great way to start 2020."

"Financial services and real estate are areas of strategic focus for Waller and we are committed to expanding and strengthening the services we can provide our clients," said Waller Chair Matt Burnstein.

Vogtle has multiple areas of financial experience, including assistance to financial institutions and creditors in complex commercial bankruptcy matters and civil litigation and providing advice to banks on core bank operating contracts and vendor agreements. His practice also includes advising public entities on the creation and development of industrial parks and economic development of those parks.

He has litigated and protected the interests of clients in state and federal courts across the country and his experience also includes advocating on behalf of clients in arbitration, mediation, and multi-party financial disputes. Vogtle represents clients ranging from national, regional and community banks to universities, public entities, medical research facilities, real estate developers, commercial landlords, and private equity and venture funds.

Lanier has more than 35 years of experience providing counsel on complex commercial finance transactions and development projects in more than 25 states and the District of Columbia. His experience includes office buildings, warehouses and industrial sites, retail and hospitality, condominiums, multi-family, recreational facilities and planned unit developments.

Ray represents financial institutions, lenders, utilities and other creditors in chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, adversary proceedings and other types of commercial litigation. His experience includes all facets of creditor representation including preference and fraudulent transfer litigation, executory contract issues, asset sales and purchases, and bankruptcy appellate proceedings. Ray also advises clients on issues related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and the Fair Debt Collections Practices Act.

Greenwood represents lenders with commercial real estate projects, construction loans, and other transactional matters. He also represents clients facing bankruptcy disputes, litigation, loan workouts, restructuring, and complex real estate issues. Greenwood is recognized in Best Lawyers in the categories of Banking and Finance Law and Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law.

About Waller

With more than 250 attorneys in three states, Nashville-based Waller assists clients in complex transactional, regulatory and litigation matters. The firm has a national reputation in healthcare and financial services and boasts robust practices in private equity and real estate.

Media Contact:

Sarah Brawner

Phone: 615.610.0323

Email: sarah.brawner@finnpartners.com

SOURCE Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP