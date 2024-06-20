Four Walls Whiskey Kicks Off Summer with New Drinking Anthem

Irish American Whiskey Brand Continues Expansion to Bars Across Key States and Nationwide via E-Comm

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the official start of summer, Four Walls Irish American Whiskey is "officially" releasing its brand jingle as a new drinking anthem.

Watch the official lyric video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/HIwHa606JLI

Is Four Walls brand jingle the next song of the summer?

Fans are invited to join the fun by recording their own versions of the jingle while enjoying Four Walls with friends. Tag @FourWallsTheBetterBrown on Instagram and @TheBetterBrown on X for a chance to be featured on Four Walls Whiskey and co-founders Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton's channels.

This launch follows a busy start to summer, a.k.a. "Four Walls and Ginger Ale Season." Highlights include Chase Utley's debut of "The Man" cocktail at Citizens Bank Park and Glenn Howerton's headlining appearance at Infatuation's Eeeeeatscon festival in Los Angeles. Viewers of Welcome to Wrexham will also have spotted Four Walls prominently featured in recent episodes. The activity is all part of the brand's 'Come on in!' campaign, encouraging drinkers to bring the open-minded camaraderie of a bar into their daily lives, which has driven the whiskey's rapid growth over the past nine months.

About Rob, Charlie & Glenn

Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton have always had a knack for crafting fine things together. Like a fine whiskey, their collective work has only gotten richer and intensified its distinct flavor through the years. As award-winning writers, producers, and actors, they've collaborated on a number of projects, including sixteen record-breaking seasons of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and as friends, they've collaborated on a number of great nights out. Four Walls Irish American Whiskey is their way of sharing those good times.

About Four Walls Whiskey

Four Walls is an award-winning Irish American Whiskey brand from Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, and Charlie Day that is a tribute to the four walls the gang calls home - the bar. Made from grain and malt Irish Whiskies blended with bold American Rye, The Better Brown is smooth enough for shots but bold enough to stand on its own in classic cocktails, a true utility whiskey for both real bartenders and those who play the part on TV. A proud partner of Wrexham AFC , Four Walls is currently available via e-commerce in the U.S., physically in bars and stores throughout PA, NY, CA, FL, NJ, MD, DE, and D.C., and is heading to a location near you soon. Fans can hear about upcoming events by becoming a "regular" and following @FourWallsTheBetterBrown on Instagram, @TheBetterBrown on X, and by visiting FourWallsWhiskey.com and signing up for the newsletter. Four Walls encourages its drinkers to enjoy The Better Brown responsibly.

