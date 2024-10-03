FOUR WALLS WHISKEY LAUNCHES LIMITED-EDITION CREATOR-INSPIRED MERCH LINE TO HONOR BARTENDERS

Four Walls Partnered with Adim to Engage Its Community As Storytelling Collaborators

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Walls Irish American Whiskey , founded by Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, and Charlie Day, is expanding its "Come on in!" campaign with a limited-edition merchandise collection inspired by its community. In partnership with tech platform Adim , Four Walls invited fans to share their best bar stories, rewarding creators with over $44,444.44 for their contributions to the #TheBetterStory challenge.

One standout story came from @EmberlinLeja, who shared the life of her 97-year-old grandmother, Rose, a lifelong bartender whose story captured the hearts of the Four Walls team. Inspired by Rose's tale, Four Walls created a special edition merch item with proceeds benefiting the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation , whose mission is to educate, advance, and support the next generation of Roses within the global cocktail community.

Watch the video HERE and purchase the Rose's Edition Merch HERE .

"Four Walls is a tribute to the bars that hold our good times in and keep our troubles out—places where culture and community are built, with bartenders at the heart of so many unforgettable nights," says Ashley Purdum, Head of Brand Marketing and Communications at Four Walls. "Through our collaboration with Adim, we uncovered stories that might never have been told otherwise."

"This collaboration between Four Walls and Adim is reshaping the way for brands to engage with their audiences," said Adim CEO, Melissa Kaspers. "Brands are consistently seeking authentic ways to show up amongst their consumers. Bringing creators and fans into their creative process and being able to see their ideas and stories come to life is a beautiful recognition of the power of community-generated content."

About Four Walls Whiskey

Four Walls is an award-winning Irish American Whiskey brand from Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, and Charlie Day that is a tribute to the four walls the gang calls home - the bar. Made from grain and malt Irish Whiskies blended with bold American Rye, The Better Brown is smooth enough for shots but bold enough to stand on its own in classic cocktails, a true utility whiskey for both real bartenders and those who play the part on TV. A proud partner of Wrexham AFC , Four Walls is currently available via e-commerce in the U.S., physically in bars and stores throughout PA, NY, CA, FL, NJ, MD, DE, and D.C., and is heading to a location near you soon. Four Walls encourages its drinkers to enjoy The Better Brown responsibly. Become a Four Walls regular by following @fourwallsthebetterbrown on Instagram, @thebetterbrown on X and by signing up for the newsletter at fourwallswhiskey.com.

About Adim

Adim is a next-gen creator platform that's rebuilding the story economy. Founded by Rob McElhenney (Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Welcome to Wrexham, Mythic Quest), and a team of Emmy-Award Winning Storytellers & seasoned technology and media veterans (Demand Media, Autograph, Whip Media, MySpace), Adim's mission is to redefine the future of storytelling using new technology to solve decade-old problems. Backed by a16z, Adim empowers creators to transform static IP into dynamic, living networks by providing the tools and resources for creators to build, manage and monetize their art, their ideas and their stories in collaboration with their community. For more information, please visit https://adimverse.com and https://linktr.ee/adimverse .

About Tales of the Cocktail Foundation:

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation is a non-profit organization that educates, advances, and supports the global hospitality industry and creates lasting impact in our host communities. Tales of the Cocktail Foundation is the global leader in spirits education and a platform to tackle issues facing the industry. The pillars of the Foundation are to Educate, Advance, and Support the hospitality industry through programs that benefit individuals and organizations in the community and to make a lasting impact in communities that host our events.

SOURCE Four Walls Whiskey